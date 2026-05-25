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Brisbane, QLD – Thursday 4 June – Aspiring and established creatives across Queensland are

invited to step directly into the heart of Australia’s creative industries at the APAC Spotlight on

Creative Careers Expo, a free, evening event hosted at the APAC Brisbane Campus.



Designed to make the creative industries more accessible, the Expo will bring together exhibitors,

employers, creative practitioners and industry voices across film, theatre, writing, production,

casting, performance and creative technology.



The event aims to give attendees more than general career advice. It offers the chance to have

real conversations with people working across the sector, explore career pathways, build

professional connections and gain a clearer understanding of where a creative career can lead.

A Hub of Creative Opportunity

The Expo will feature a diverse lineup of industry exhibitors, representing key sectors across film,

theatre, writing, production, and creative technologies. Confirmed exhibitors include:

Exhibitors will be available throughout the evening to speak with attendees about industry

pathways, opportunities, skills, projects and the realities of building a creative career in Australia.

Industry Panel: Real Voices, Real Insight

A key feature of the evening will be a live industry panel discussion facilitated by Liza Brock, Brock

Casting. The panel will bring together professionals from across screen, performance, production, events and creative business, including:

This panel delivers an honest industry reality check, revealing what’s happening on the ground, what employers value, and what industry is looking for in emerging talent. You’ll gain a clear view of the reality of creative careers – the challenges, pathways, and persistence required – while also exploring the future of the industry and where new opportunities are emerging.

Professional Headshots

In addition to networking and panel sessions, attendees will have access to complimentary

professional headshots by renowned photographer Joe Nucifora – providing participants with

high-quality assets to support their personal brand and career progression.

Open to All Creatives

Whether participants are students, early-career professionals, mid-career creatives seeking new

opportunities, or individuals exploring a career shift, the Expo is designed to meet them where they

are.

With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, the event aims to foster genuine connections and

create pathways into an industry that can often feel difficult to access.

There are limited spots left, so register now. Make sure you check out our Socials too for information on our amazing exhibitors and panelists.

You can find us on:

See you there!