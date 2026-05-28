Experience the rich diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture. Join 2026’s participating Art Centres at the exclusive 20th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Opening Ceremony celebration!

2026 marks a historic 20 year milestone for the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and Cultures are strong and celebrated. From humble beginnings of 16 Art Centres in 2007, to 75+ Art Centers in 2026, DAAF has grown to become Australia’s largest national Indigenous Art Fair.

Nationally celebrated, community driven.

At its core, DAAF remains grounded in community and culture, with First Nations Art Centres and ethical practice at the heart of the event. Taking no commission on artworks sold, DAAF ensures that 100% of all sales made go directly back to support the artists and their communities.

Join the Celebration.

The 20th DAAF Opening Ceremony is an empowering evening to celebrate the strength, cultures and artistry of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. It is an evening to be welcomed onto Larrakia Country.

Enjoy cultural performances from: Dancers from Munupi Arts & Crafts Association, and Jilamara Arts & Crafts Association, the Kerkar Kus Dance Team from Erub Island, Torres Strait, and the Peppimenarti Dancers, including clan groups of Lirrga (yellow) and Wanda (red) clans.

You too can purchase a ticket to be part of this special night, celebrating alongside our Art Centres and artists, and gaining an exclusive look at the Fair before it officially opens on the Friday morning.

Tickets HERE

Grounded in culture, here for the future.

It’s an incredible time to come together in the Top End and engage with the contemporary creations of the world’s oldest continuous living cultures!

Learn more about DAAF, and see what else is on in August here: daaf.com.au/daaf-2026

Can’t make it in person? Or just want to take more in? Join us online: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/r/E759F4E72C940C052540EF23F30FEDED

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DAAF Foundation is supported by the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation and receives funding from Creative Australia through the Australian Cultural Fund, Australian Government Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support, Australian Government Visual Arts and Craft Strategy, Northern Territory Government through Tourism and Events NT, University of Melbourne, City of Darwin and Chapman & Bailey.

Images: 1) Peppimenarti Dancers, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, 2023, Photo by Tamati Smith. 2) Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, photo by Dylan Buckee. 3) Sallyanne Roberts with her painting Kuru Ala, at Iwantja Creek, Image courtesy of Iwantja Arts. 4) Warnayaka Art booth, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, 2023, Photo by Dylan Buckee. 5) Bula’Bula Arts booth, Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, 2023, Photo by Dylan Buckee.