- $10,000 artist fee (including superannuation)
- $10,000 towards development and production expenses
- Contribution towards travel expenses (airfares, accommodation, honorarium)
- Presentation as part of PICA’s 2027 program
- Curatorial and install support from PICA’s team
More info and how to apply: pica.org.au/judy-wheeler-commission
Image 1: Image: Judy Wheeler, image courtesy the Simpson family
Image 2: Amanda Bell, F = m•a (five ways to make a rainbow), Judy Wheeler Commission 2025, Perth institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA). Photos: Rebecca Mansell.
Image 3: Diana Baker Smith, Falling Towards Another, 2024, performance. Judy Wheeler Commission, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA). Photo: Daniel James Grant.
Image 4: Elizabeth Willing, Roost, Judy Wheeler Commission 2023. Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA). Photo: Dan McCabe.
Image 5: Jen Berean, James Carey, Soft Grates, Judy Wheeler Commission 2026. Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA). Photo: Guy Louden.
For more information click here