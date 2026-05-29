Fringe Reviewer Lab brings together 10 emerging reviewers to write independently about Sydney Fringe shows throughout September, with their work published on Sydney Fringe’s website and considered for publication on ArtsHub, one of Australia’s leading arts media platforms.

What is the Fringe Reviewer Lab? The Fringe Reviewer Lab is a structured opportunity for writers at the beginning of their arts criticism journey to develop their craft, build a published portfolio, and engage directly with Sydney’s independent arts scene. Participants will review a minimum of four shows across the Festival period, receiving complimentary access, professional development, and published bylines in exchange for their time and perspective. The program is designed to benefit everyone in the ecosystem: reviewers build skills and credentials; artists receive thoughtful, independent coverage; and audiences have more voices to help them discover work they’ll love.

What participants receive? Every Fringe Reviewer Lab participant will receive:

A 2-hour online Masterclass with Richard Watts, Senior Arts Writer at ArtsHub, exploring contemporary arts criticism and the role of the critic (scheduled for August 2026)

A 1:1 conversation with an ArtsHub writer in September to ask questions and learn more about what ArtsHub looks for in reviewers

A Fringe Media Pass giving unlimited show access throughout the Festival, subject to availability

2 tickets to each show reviewed (one for you, one for a guest)

Invitations to Sydney Fringe special events, including the Program Launch and Opening Nights

Published bylines on Fringe Feed, Sydney Fringe’s editorial platform and published on ArtsHub (subject to editorial discretion)

A complimentary 1-year ArtsHub membership

What we’re looking for! You don’t need to be a professional writer or have a background in arts journalism. We’re looking for curious, engaged writers who want to develop their critical voice and contribute to the cultural conversation around Sydney’s independent arts scene. You should be available to attend the August Masterclass, commit to reviewing a minimum of four shows across September, and submit reviews within 48 hours of attending each show. Reviews should be 400-600 words and meet the editorial guidelines provided at the start of the Lab.

Participants will receive regular communication from Sydney Fringe and a list of shows available to review each week. As accredited media, participants are expected to confirm their shows in advance, arrive on time, and engage respectfully with artists and venues.

About the partnership This program is a collaboration between Sydney Fringe and ArtsHub. Together, we’re investing in the next generation of Australian arts writers, and in the independent artists who need their work seen, understood, and talked about.

Sydney Fringe CEO, Patrick Kennedy, says, “Arts criticism in Australia depends on writers being given a first opportunity, and those opportunities have become harder to find. The Fringe Reviewer Lab is a structured way to create them with proper support from ArtsHub, real editorial standards, and published bylines at the end of it. It’s good for artists, good for audiences, and good for the broader health of arts criticism in this country. We’re delighted to be doing this alongside a partner that takes emerging writers seriously.”

Paul Dalgarno, Head of Content at ArtsHub, says, “We’re delighted to be partnered with the Fringe Reviewer Lab for Sydney Fringe Festival 2026. More than ever, we need fresh and exciting new voices in Australian arts criticism, to support, critique and celebrate the hardworking arts professionals who bring so much to our lives. The Lab is an excellent opportunity for talented emerging writers to announce themselves to the world and get a start in their chosen field. We can’t wait to meet the reviewers.”

Applications are now open and places are strictly limited. Applications close Tuesday 9 June, 10am.