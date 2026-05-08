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PICA – Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts

boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission (up to $75,000)

PICA’s boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission invites artists to fuse art and technology in bold, immersive works that confront urgent issues and reimagine how we experience the world.

Commission

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jun 8, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

All Arts

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Call for Proposals: boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission 2026

Presented by: Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA)
Location: National – open to artists across Australia

Support for ambitious, immersive and experimental practice

Resolutely experimental and unwaveringly ambitious, the boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission offers a significant opportunity for artists working at the intersection of contemporary art and emergent technology.

This annual commission supports work that is technically complex, conceptually rigorous and spatially adventurous. PICA is calling for proposals that embrace experimentation, question convention and offer fresh ways to connect with audiences.

Artists working across Australia are invited to submit proposals for highly creative, immersive and interdisciplinary projects suited to a gallery setting. There are no restrictions on format or duration.

This is an opportunity for artists working at a pivotal point in their practice to realise bold new work that treats technology as an integral part of their creative language. The selected project will premiere at PICA in 2027.

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts are looking for proposals that:

  • Address critical social and political issues, offering innovative, technology-driven perspectives on contemporary concerns

  • Use technology to create ambitious, high-quality, immersive installations, spatial media or interactive environments

  • Are conceptually curious and ethically rigorous, reflecting the urgencies and tensions of our current moment

  • Engage audiences digitally, spatially and through the senses; this might include light, sculpture, sound or movement

  • Position technology as a tool for expression and an extension of practice, not an interface for distraction or replacement

  • Are scalable, transportable and adaptable to a variety of gallery settings

  • Are ready to begin production in July 2026 to allow for a full 7-month development period

The boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission 2026 is the second in a series of three annual commissions presented by PICA in support of future-focused practices.

Supported by The Ian Potter Foundation, Feilman Foundation, Lotterywest and ART ON THE MOVE.

KEY DATES
Applications open: 4 May 2026, 12pm (AWST)
Applications close: 8 June 2026, 11.59pm (AWST)

Image 1: April Phillips, Friends with Computers, Under Waters, installation view, boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission, 2025, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts. Photo: Guy Louden.

Image 2: April Phillips, Friends with Computers, Under Waters, artist interpretation, boorda yeyi Immersive Arts Commission, 2025, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts. Courtesy of the artist.

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