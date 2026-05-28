About

Designers, engineers and architects can now access awards up to $50,000, with applications open for three transformative Powerhouse design commissions: The Holdmark Innovation Award, the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator and the Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission.

Apply online via Powerhouse.

Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator

Supported by a generous bequest from Carl and Judy Nielsen, the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator is an 8‑month, hands-on program supporting Australian industrial designers within 10 years of graduation to advance a working prototype or existing product, system or service design demonstrating excellence in sustainability.

The selected designer will receive A$25,000 to develop, refine and test their project with mentorship from award-winning, Sydney-based industrial designer and educator Greta Saggus, Design Director at Katapult Design and Powerhouse. Applications close 5pm AEST 16 June 2026

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Holdmark Innovation Award

Supported by Holdmark, the Award is presented by Powerhouse to a project that demonstrates excellence and innovation in architecture or engineering in the built environment. The award will spotlight one outstanding Australian-designed project completed between 1 January 2025 – 31 December 2025 that provides solutions to challenges experienced in Australia’s urban landscape. The winner will receive a A$15,000 cash prize.

Applications close 5pm AEST 16 June 2026

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Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission

The Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission will award an Australian designer A$50,000 and a 9-month opportunity to design a prototype for David Jones. The successful designer will receive support from both institutions — including access to the Powerhouse Collection and the museum’s workshop, along with mentorship and retail support from David Jones. The prototype will be featured in a window display at the David Jones Elizabeth St store in Sydney.

Applications close 5pm AEST 26June 2026

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Questions

For eligibility criteria and other FAQ’s please click the above links relative to each initiative.

Contact

If you have any further questions please dont hesitate to email [email protected]