Grants

 > Design > Mentorships > Australia

Grant Details

Classification

Mentorships

Grant Amount

Up to $50,000

Application Type

Group (Not incorporated)

Artform

Design

Accepting applications from

National

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Powerhouse, Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS)

Applications Open: Design Awards & Commissions up to $50,000

About

Designers, engineers and architects can now access awards up to $50,000, with applications open for three transformative Powerhouse design commissions: The Holdmark Innovation Award, the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator and the Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission.

Apply online via Powerhouse.

Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator

Supported by a generous bequest from Carl and Judy Nielsen, the Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator is an 8‑month, hands-on program supporting Australian industrial designers within 10 years of graduation to advance a working prototype or existing product, system or service design demonstrating excellence in sustainability.

The selected designer will receive A$25,000 to develop, refine and test their project with mentorship from award-winning, Sydney-based industrial designer and educator Greta Saggus, Design Director at Katapult Design and Powerhouse.

Applications close 5pm AEST 16 June 2026

APPLY NOW

 

Holdmark Innovation Award
Supported by Holdmark, the Award is presented by Powerhouse to a project that demonstrates excellence and innovation in architecture or engineering in the built environment. The award will spotlight one outstanding Australian-designed project completed between 1 January 2025 – 31 December 2025 that provides solutions to challenges experienced in Australia’s urban landscape. The winner will receive a A$15,000 cash prize.

Applications close 5pm AEST 16 June 2026

APPLY NOW

 

Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission

The Powerhouse and David Jones Australian Design Commission will award an Australian designer A$50,000 and a 9-month opportunity to design a prototype for David Jones. The successful designer will receive support from both institutions — including access to the Powerhouse Collection and the museum’s workshop, along with mentorship and retail support from David Jones. The prototype will be featured in a window display at the David Jones Elizabeth St store in Sydney.

Applications close 5pm AEST 26June 2026

APPLY NOW

 

Questions

For eligibility criteria and other FAQ’s please click the above links relative to each initiative. 

Contact

If you have any further questions please dont hesitate to email [email protected] 

For more information click here

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