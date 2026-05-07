Are you making a difference in Melbourne’s thriving arts sector?

Applications for the 2026 Melbourne Awards are now open, celebrating the people, organisations and ideas shaping our city for the better.

The Arts and Events category recognises creatives excelling in their field, exhibitions that educate and inspire, and events that enhance Melbourne’s reputation as a cultural capital. Projects can come from across the sector – from festivals and photographic exhibitions to performance venues, as well as initiatives that support artists to live and work in our city.

The Melbourne Awards are free to enter. Alongside the awards, nominations for Melburnian and Young Melburnian of the Year are also open.

Share your story and inspire others – applications are open until 12 June 2025.

For further details and to apply visit the City of Melbourne website.