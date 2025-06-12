Step out of the studio and into the Toolbox

Sydney’s Inner West has long been the home of artists, musicians, writers and performers. Indeed, the number of creatives living and working in the Inner West is four times higher than the Greater Sydney average – and, collectively, they contribute $1.16 billion value per annum to the local economy.

But artists and arts workers – including the visual artists in more than 100 studios and performers playing in more than 60 live music and performance venues across the local area – are facing increased pressures, including the cost of living, housing, the rising challenge of AI and the ever-shifting funding landscape.

In response, Inner West Council has created the Creative Toolbox Symposium. This ground-breaking event from 28 to 30 June, is designed to help equip artists with the skills they need to adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing world. The symposium consists of three days of workshops, keynotes, panels, participatory art experiences, knowledge-sharing, community building and collaboration – and all at minimal cost, with some events free and the workshops priced at just $5.

“Artists do so much more than make things – we hold space, tell stories and help people connect. When councils back artists, they’re backing community, identity and care. Programs like Creative Toolbox help us build something long-term by offering real support, connection and space to grow – not just for now, but for the future,” says HOSSEI, a multidisciplinary artist who is curating a joyful town hall takeover for the Creative Toolbox.

A space for bold thinking

The symposium features a day-long event at Marrickville Town Hall uniting all participants and discussing big ideas. One of the day’s highlights is a keynote address by acclaimed arts leader Wesley Enoch AM, followed by an in-conversation with journalist Jan Fran. As Enoch puts it:

“In this yarn, I want to talk about that delicate dance between passion and profession. A career in the arts isn’t a straight line; it’s a winding track shaped by community, purpose and personal truth.”

Over three days, attendees can choose from 25+ Auslan-interpreted sessions, including panels, performances and hands-on workshops. Highlights include: building consent and conflict resolution skills with Create Consent; understanding the latest on ICIP (Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property); getting across the fundamentals of copyright, moral rights and contracts with an expert from Arts Law; and exploring how AI is reshaping the creative industries with UNSW’s Associate Professor Oliver Bown.

Paschal Daantos Berry, the Acting CEO of Diversity Arts, is curating two talks including ‘How to keep your fire burning: Strategies for artistic wellbeing in times of crisis’. He says the symposium’s focus on artists’ professional development is important: “In many cases, artists are expected to finance their own creative development, their experimentations or, worse, the very processes that give birth to seminal works.”

HOSSEI agrees: “Things are changing fast, and it’s not always easy to keep up – especially in the arts. Giving artists the tools to keep learning, shifting and strengthening their practice means we can build careers that actually last.”

Berry adds, “Let’s celebrate the process as much as the final outcome.”

The weekend symposium is part of Inner West Council’s commitment to supporting a local creative ecosystem through practical resources, community connection and inclusive access.

As HOSSEI points out, “Our local artists are already doing powerful work – and when we lift that up, it brings the whole community with it.”

Learn more about the Creative Toolbox program and curate your journey HERE. Bookings are essential and places are limited.