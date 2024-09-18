QSO’s 2025 Season – something bigger than just our everyday life

‘In the annual programs of many orchestras, there’s always variety, but it can be hard to find a uniting theme to tie everything together; it’s more attractive for the audience to follow a path,’ says Umberto Clerici, Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s Chief Conductor, ‘which is why next year’s QSO repertoire has a leitmotif of spirituality and the world beyond.’

It’s a natural thematic progression under Clerici, who tells ArtsHub that in the first few years under his stewardship, he steered a program that was from the ‘inside world of humans, followed up with the world of nature’, so it made sense that, in 2025, the spiritual realm would be the narrative linchpin. ‘Next year, I thought the way to transcend it was to focus on the spiritual world – the world above us, or one from another dimension.’

How does he define spirituality though? ‘The concept is broad. It doesn’t just mean religion or religions, but anything that is abstract. It can be a philosophy, the metaphysical. Obviously, the most likely musical interpretations are masses and Verdi’s Requiem, which we are going to play, but another event we have planned is [Nigel] Westlake and Lior presenting Middle Eastern and Jewish music in their symphonic song cycle Compassion. So, the themes can be about faith, the idea of something bigger than just our everyday life.’

In terms of musical evolution, Clerici says last year he centred the program on the classical era, this year there was a focus on the Romantics and next year will concentrate more on the 20th century onwards.

QSO’s 2025 program is also distinguished for its cross-arts celebration, with live performance being one of the other components. Of its involvement with circus troupe Circa, in Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Clerici points out, ‘Part of my idea is not only to expand to other art forms, but also to expand to other art organisations, particularly here in Brisbane. It’s very important that we create something together and are not closed in our own small bubble. Remember The Rite of Spring is an incredibly physical ballet, not just a concert piece, so it makes sense to have circus performers. The dance really enhances the music, instead of taking attention away from it.’

Then there’s the collaboration between John Bell and Shakespeare’s The Tempest. After a bit of research, Clerici mentions that it was discovered, surprisingly to the both of them, that out of his entire oeuvre, Shakespeare’s last known play had influenced and inspired the most composers. Clerici and Bell conspired to present a program that involves the actor performing a condensed reading of various scenes from The Tempest, accompanied by musical interludes before, after and during the recitations. Clerici adds, ‘Remember too, the magic in The Tempest! This idea that there is a possibility of something beyond us, another dimension, a magical realm, that can influence our lives.’

‘So, the entire season, with all its cross-collaborations, has this thread of spirituality running through it, but with the expansion into different art forms still keeping the music at the centre. Music is abstract and free form but, at the same time, this abstraction has allowed the audience to imagine and to wonder. Collaborating with different art forms can add an anchor of meaning. None of this is going to pollute or dilute the music, but it will open more creative pathways.’

Highlights of QSO’s 2025 Season include: The Rite of Spring with Circa, Shakespeare’s The Tempest with John Bell, The Strauss Gala, The Music of Hans Zimmer, Lior and Westlake, and Verdi’s Requiem. The season will also contain the popular Cinematic concert, with an Oscars theme for 2025, as well as continuing their Movie Concert series, adding the Christmas classic Home Alone to the list next year.

