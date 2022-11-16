Communication and Creative Arts courses seek career-minded creatives with passion

Deakin University has launched a new suite of degrees within its renowned and reimagined School of Communication and Creative Arts (CCA).

The new programs, launching in early 2023, comprise a number of diverse, industry-informed disciplines allowing students to specialise in areas across the school, cultivating their passions and developing their communication and creative practices.

The new CCA suite includes the Bachelor of Communication; Bachelor of Creative Arts; Bachelor of Design; and Bachelor of Film, Television and Animation.

Head of School of Communication and Creative Arts Professor Matt Delbridge said the new courses were designed to give students opportunities to immerse themselves in their creative practice and to enhance their future careers and communities.

Specialist areas within each degree are designed to be open to all students across the school, enabling a Journalism student, for example, to take a second major in photography, or a Film student to take a minor in scriptwriting.

‘The innovative course design has a built-in focus on future careers,’ Delbridge said. ‘We understand creatives are expressive and innate storytellers and, with these courses, they have the opportunity to develop an entrepreneurial, freelance mindset and leadership skills through experimental, reflective and divergent practice. Students can explore a range of mediums to express their truth, make a difference in their communities, and realise their creative aspirations.

‘They can study design and user experience, film and animation, visual art and photography. Or maybe digital media and dance, advertising and creative writing, visual arts and journalism, animation and special effects … the options are endless. In all cases, we’ll equip students with the skills and tools to craft compelling stories to effect meaningful change.’

The specialist tools and facilities available to students at Deakin University include a professional TV studio, darkroom, performance spaces, newsroom, gallery spaces, visual arts and design studios. Coming to Geelong in 2023, Deakin will also have the biggest university virtual production studio in Australia – offering students opportunities to work

With industry professionals on TV dramas, music videos and commercials alongside the university’s industry partner Dreamscreen Australia.

Professor Delbridge said the calibre of staff on the new courses would also be a major draw for prospective students. ‘Our academics are accomplished and practising creative professionals,’ he said. ‘They’ll support you to grow your community and nurture your passion with other impact-focused creatives, makers, and practitioners. You’ll be challenged in a supportive learning environment to explore fresh perspectives, harness the power of your imagination – and master your creativity.’

Both school leavers and those who left school some time ago are encouraged to apply for the courses. As for which course might suit best, Professor Delbridge offered the following advice:

‘The Bachelor of Creative Arts is for students who are creative at heart and looking to build a career that allows them to do what they love and love what they do. If you’re passionate about theatre, dancing, writing, the visual arts or beyond, you’ll have the opportunity to personalise your degree to your interests and unique talents.

‘Film, Television and Animation is for those who want to dive into all things film, television and animation. Whether you want to produce and direct, work on set or in post-production, or create your own animations, this is the course for you.’

The Bachelor of Communication is for students who are looking to nurture their passions, explore public truth, share their impactful stories and grow their creative community. Students can become a specialist in advertising, journalism, public relations, professional writing or digital and social media.

‘The Bachelor of Design is for students who want to harness their creativity to make an impact in an ever-changing world. Design has the power to drive change and enhance the way we function in society. If you’re a creative person who wants to use your flair for design to deliver impactful solutions, this course is a great first step.’



Applications for the CCA suite are open now and close in February 2023 for March commencement. For more information visit Deakin University.