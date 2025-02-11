Awards are fickle beasts, so do your part and nominate a peer for the win

Music is a vital part of our lives and wellbeing, and yet we rarely say thank you to the creators and performers who elevate us from the mediocrity of the everyday.

The Art Music Awards – a co-initiative of APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) – is a great way to celebrate the Australian art music community.

The Awards are returning in August and online nominations are now open across 14 categories of music styles, including, but not exclusive to, contemporary music, jazz, improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

“Nominating your favourite work is very important, because it acknowledges the work of the artists and it encourages artists to make more beautiful work in the future,” says Mindy Meng Wang, a 2024 Art Music Award-winner.

Wang was awarded for Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music (with Paul Grabowsky AO) for their collaboration ‘Spring, Flower, Snow and the Moon’ 春花秋月.

Wang says, “Also, as a migrant musician, speaking for myself, it makes me feel I am accepted and included by the Australian music industry when I get nominated.”

The Art Music Awards also spotlight trailblazers of Australian art music, giving an ovation to individuals and organisations that have made a long-lasting impact within each state and territory, as well as nationally.

Plus, awards for music education and music in regional areas are also highlighted for showcasing the power of music to inspire, connect and build strong communities.

The key here is that peers get to have their say in who has made waves and charted the highpoints in art music creation and performance in 2024.

How to nominate someone

Cheryl Durongpisitkul and musicians perform at APRA Art Awards 2024. Image: Supplied.

“Awards are fickle beasts. So often those who have worked on incredible projects never get nominated, and those who have achieved great things go unrecognised,” says multi award-winning performance maker and sound artist, Leah Blankendaal, on the importance of supporting her peers.

Nominating is simple. All you have to do is head to the Awards website and write a short paragraph on your chosen candidate.

To nominate, you must be either a member of APRA AMCOS (composer, songwriter or publisher member) or a financial member of the AMC. But remember: you cannot self-nominate, and you can only enter one nomination for each category – so make it count.

“To me, it’s important to look around and see who’s not being represented at these events. If I have the opportunity to use my voice to make even a minor change to that, I am really glad to do so,” says Blankendaal.

WA-based composer Kate Milligan also encourages those in the sector to play their role in making a difference. “Having my work recognised by so many respected colleagues and friends has been a career highlight,” she says.

Milligan was the winner of the 2024 Work of the Year: Chamber Music and wants to spread the love. “I encourage everyone to nominate – peer support makes the world go around!” she concludes.

Nominations close Wednesday 26 February at 5pm AEDT.

The 2025 Art Music Awards will take place in Sydney in August.