Australia’s richest prize for portraiture platforms artists and community

The 2025 Lester Prize Main Awards are now open for submissions.
24 Jan 2025 9:38
Thuy On

Image: Supplied.

The Lester Prize, Australia’s richest prize for portraiture, is now seeking entries from home-grown talent. Last year, held for the first time at WA Museum Boola Bardip, the award’s exhibition enjoyed record-breaking visitor numbers.

The award is artist and community-driven, rather than focusing on the identities of those sitting for portraits.

Executive Director Shannon Yujnovich says there is a great sense of anticipation for the 2025 season. “More than 26,000 people visited The Lester Prize 2024 exhibition, and we are hoping to build on that this year.

“We’ve already been blown away by the submissions for our Youth Awards, and everyone is excited to see what will be submitted from artists around Australia.”

With recent additions to its Main Awards prize pool, The Lester Prize is not only one of Australia’s most prestigious art prizes, but also its most lucrative, offering a total of more than $130,000 in prize money to winning finalists.

Entries are welcome from those at all stages of their creative journeys, with the finalists’ exhibition featuring established artists alongside those who may be at the start of their careers.

Board Director Russell Lester says the team will continue to focus on realising The Lester Prize’s commitment of art being accessible to all.

“Our ongoing stewardship of Australian talent and creativity is of utmost importance. It’s such a privilege to receive the entries that come in each year, and there’s always a buzz when a new submission arrives. It’s a wonderful thing to be involved in,” says Lester.

Self-taught Tom Price, WA artist Jenna Pickering was the 2024 winner of the Tony Fini Foundation Artist Prize (selected by peers) and the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize. She believes one of the most meaningful roles The Lester Prize plays is connecting artists with their wider community.

“The Lester Prize in 2022 was the first ever time I entered one of my portraits into an art prize,” she says.

“I thought there was no way on Earth I’d get in because of the number of incredible artists in this country of ours! As a now two-time finalist, I found that one of the most incredible parts of The Lester Prize experience was that I got to meet other creatives – and living in the middle of nowhere, that luxury is not something I am ever given.

“I have made so many lifelong friends from The Lester Prize that I am forever thankful for. It’s hard to put into words the amount of joy this experience has brought me.”

Six-time finalist, artist Daevid Anderson, whose work The Dying Slave – Portrait of Andrew Nicholls was exhibited alongside others in the 2024 Main Awards, says his career has been boosted through exposure at the exhibition.

“Being a finalist in The Lester Prize has helped me secure my first representation by a gallery, helped build my confidence and provided ongoing encouragement to continue with my arts practice. It’s been great to see The Lester Prize go from strength to strength with the quality and quantity of entrants increasing every year,” he says.

“Well-run and respected prizes like The Lester are critical for visual artists, providing recognition from peers, connection with the public and a platform from which to grow their careers.”

In addition to its Main Awards, The Lester Prize also runs a Youth Awards category, with entries now open until 5 March. The Youth Awards are open to all Australian high school students to submit portrait artworks, providing a platform for young creatives to showcase their artistic talents with the community.

The Lester Prize Main Awards entries are open to all artists with Australian residency aged 18 or older. There are seven awards, including the Richard Lester Prize for Portraiture, the Tony Fini Foundation Artist Prize, the Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize and the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize.

The Lester Awards are now open for entries.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

