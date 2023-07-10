News

 > All Arts > Sponsored

At your fingertips: a one-stop shop for arts and culture

Creative Whitehorse brings together a wide range of cultural offerings, from theatre and exhibitions to workshops and heritage spaces in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.
11 Jul 2023
Richard Watts

All Arts

Installation view of Marynes Avila’s ‘Hero’ exhibition at Box Hill Community Arts Centre in April 2023. Photo: Niamh Donohoe.

Share Icon

From Australia’s first purpose-built community arts centre to a newly renovated and fully modernised performing arts centre, residents in the City of Whitehorse in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs don’t have to look far to find cultural offerings on their doorstep.

‘There’s so much that is going on in Whitehorse,’ says Alison Brash, Coordinator, Box Hill Community Arts Centre.

Exceptional concerts of world music, creative workshops for children and adults covering everything from ceramics and choral singing to printmaking and portraiture, seven key festivals across the year, even a local history museum – the centrepiece of which is the 19th century Schwerkolt Cottage, a stone-built settler’s home surrounded by 2.25 hectares of bushland – culture-hungry locals and visitors alike are well-catered for in Whitehorse.

A new website, Creative Whitehorse, aims to enrich such experiences and facilitate further discoveries by bringing the city’s cultural events and institutions together under one umbrella.

Coupled with a dedicated newsletter and social media, Creative Whitehorse is ‘really a one-stop shop where people can go and get their information,’ Brash explains.

‘They may be interested in theatre, but then they may see pictures of kids with clay and think, “Oh, what’s that?” The new website is really an opportunity to enlarge both the knowledge bank, but also people’s access across the whole municipality.’

Intuitively designed and easily navigable, the new website lists everything from exhibitions at Artspace, the contemporary art gallery at Box Hill Town Hall, and performances at The Round (a 600-plus-seat proscenium theatre, formerly known as the Whitehorse Centre) through to events hosted by local community groups.

‘For example, I’m at Box Hill Community Arts Centre and we have lots of regular community groups that hire our spaces, so now there’s an avenue for them to appear on the website as well, so that people can go, “Oh, I didn’t know that group was there!” Or, if they’ve got a question, we can say, “Jump online, you’ve got access to those details there as well”.’

Responding to an evolving community

Designed by Gregory Burgess Architects, Box Hill Community Arts Centre was completed and opened in October 1990 (with its programs having previously run out of the Box Hill Electricity Depot since 1987). A wide range of community groups access the centre every week.

The garden at Box Hill Community Arts Centre. Photo: Niamh Donohoe.

‘We’re now in the 32nd year, and 32 years on, this space absolutely still works. And some of those original people are still here. They may be associated with the Box Hill Art Group or the Whitehorse Orchestra, which call this space home. But we’ve also got the new Melbourne Chinese Opera, which comes here and there are various Chinese women’s groups and others. So it really is responding to the changing interests and the changing audience that is Box Hill,’ Brash tells ArtsHub.

‘We meet people who may be skilled professional musicians now who say, “Hey, I was in one of your classes when I was six years old”. And now they’re in Singapore and they’re travelling through, and it’s just great. It’s really nice that there’s still an opportunity for them to reconnect.’

Of course, the cultural history of Box Hill goes back much further than the opening of Box Hill Community Arts Centre, with the area a favourite site for the Australian Impressionists, who first established an artists’ camp in Box Hill in the summer of 1885-86. Today, that history continues across a range of exhibition spaces, including the contemporary art gallery Artspace within the Box Hill Town Hall, which houses a significant collection and hosts regular exhibitions.

‘But then we’ve also got our community gallery,’ Brash says. ‘So we’ve got everything from a first-time exhibiting artist here, right through to significant artists that are exhibited within the collection, which means that through the website, these things have an equal opportunity to catch people’s eye,’ Brash says.

Learn more about Creative Whitehorse.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Design Galleries Installation Mixed Media Opera Painting Performing Arts Reviews Sculpture Visual Arts
More
Reviews

Theatre review: Benefactors, Ensemble Theatre

Though well-executed, this play set in the 1960s, is dated and does not grapple with the modern housing crisis.

Christina Donoghue
Reviews

Music review: Symphony Series 4 Embrace, Adelaide Town Hall

A sentimental musical journey and a world premiere.

Dr Diana Carroll
Amplify Collective

Exhibition review: Between Waves, ACCA

The third iteration of the Yalingwa series, ‘Between Waves’ resets binaries to find a delicate in-between space.

Michael Gentle
Nan Goldin photography of woman looking in bathroom mirror
Features

A lesson in activism from US photographer Nan Goldin

NGA’s acquisition of Nan Goldin’s iconic suite of 126 photographs ‘The Ballad…’ offers lessons in documenting truth in times of…

Gina Fairley
Reviews

Opera review: Idomeneo, Palais Theatre

A striking co-production that draws on Greek mythology to offer hope for a new world.

Savannah Indigo
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login