Artists wanted: Deakin’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Award is calling for entries

If you’ve ever hesitated to enter an art prize because of the cost, the Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award might just be the exception that gets you over the line.

Now in its 17th year, the national award is not only free to enter, but it’s open to artists across Australia, with submissions completed entirely online.

For Senior Manager of Art Collection and Galleries at Deakin University Art Gallery, Leanne Willis, that accessibility is no accident.

‘It remains one of the only awards with no entry fee – and that’s deliberate,’ she says. ‘We want to remove that barrier and make it as accessible as possible for artists to engage.’

Deakin: a growing national platform

That open approach is clearly resonating. In 2025, the award received 735 entries from across the country, with just over 40 finalists selected for exhibition at the Deakin University Art Gallery, Burwood.

The award has also steadily expanded its offering since its inception in 2009. In 2026, the total prize pool has increased to $26,000, including a new $5000 Emerging Sculptors Award.

Mariana Del Castillo, State of Change. Australian hardwood, linen, clay paint, wool and cotton, 28 x 11 x 14cm. Winner of the 2025 Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award. Photo: Fiona Hamilton. Courtesy: the artist.

The major acquisitive First Prize, of $15,000, supported by Michael and Emily Tong, sees the winning work enter the Deakin University Art Collection – a significant career milestone for any artist.

Additional prizes include a $3000 Highly Commended Award supported by UniSuper and a $3000 People’s Choice Award, voted on by exhibition visitors. Notably, finalists are eligible to win multiple awards, and artists are welcome to submit up to three works for consideration.

Deakin: why small sculpture?

While Deakin’s collection includes large-scale works by major Australian sculptors, the award’s focus on small sculpture is another intentional decision.

‘Sculpture can be quite cost-prohibitive,’ Willis explains. ‘Having a small sculpture award makes it more accessible, while still connecting to the strength of the university’s collection.’

Works must measure no more than 70-centimetres in any direction (including the diagonal) and weigh under 30kg (these limits were introduced after one memorable 200kg steel cube was submitted).

Deakin: a broad and evolving field

One of the defining features of the award is its openness to material and approach. Past finalists have ranged from traditional bronze and ceramics to artist books, glassworks, 3D-printed objects and AI-assisted designs.

That diversity extends to the artists themselves. ‘We have anyone from emerging artists through to those who’ve been practising for 30 or 40 years,’ says Willis. ‘Some people are rediscovering [their] art [practice] after decades in another field.’

The newly introduced Emerging Sculptors Award aims to further support early-career practitioners, offering both financial backing and visibility within a national exhibition context.

Tips for entering Deakin’s Small Sculpture Award

For artists considering submitting, Willis keeps the advice simple: just enter. To give your work the best chance, keep in mind:

Just give it a go: It’s free to enter, and submissions can be completed easily online using a smartphone or computer.



It’s free to enter, and submissions can be completed easily online using a smartphone or computer. Submit clear images: High-quality, uncluttered photos of the artwork itself are essential – avoid busy backgrounds.



High-quality, uncluttered photos of the artwork itself are essential – avoid busy backgrounds. Focus on the work entered: Including images of other works from your practice can confuse the judging process.



Including images of other works from your practice can confuse the judging process. Check size and weight limits carefully: Works must be under 70cm in any direction (including the diagonal) and weigh no more than 30kg.



Works must be under 70cm in any direction (including the diagonal) and weigh no more than 30kg. Plan ahead for delivery: If your piece is selected as a finalist, you’ll need to arrange transport to Deakin – whether by post, courier or in-person.



If your piece is selected as a finalist, you’ll need to arrange transport to Deakin – whether by post, courier or in-person. Don’t leave it to the last minute: While entries remain open for several weeks, a last-minute rush is common – so get in early if you can.

And while there’s no single formula for success, the award’s openness to materials and approaches means there’s room for a wide range of practices. As Willis puts it: ‘Every year is different, and that’s part of the joy of it.’

Key dates

Entries open: Monday 6 April 2026.



Monday 6 April 2026. Entries close: Friday 5 June 2026 (midnight AEST).



Friday 5 June 2026 (midnight AEST). Finalists notified: Friday 17 July 2026.



Friday 17 July 2026. Exhibition period: 24 August – 9 October 2026.

How to enter: Head to the Deakin University Art Gallery website to submit your entry online – it’s free, and open to artists across Australia.



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