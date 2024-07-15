Artist-First art prize offers more support and fewer restrictions

With a proliferation of art prizes in recent decades, artists are spending substantial amounts of time and money, but with no certainty their work will be selected. Many are questioning whether these prizes truly reflect their values and artistic principles.

The Basil Sellers Art Prize (BSAP) believes in a duty of care towards all participating artists. As Indira Carmichael, Coordinator Creative Arts Development for Eurobodalla Shire Council, says, ‘There’s no denying the benefits art prizes can bring to artists. However, amid the surge in art prizes in recent years, it seems to me we may have lost sight of the artists themselves.

‘Having spent two years researching Australian trends in art prize practices, we have developed what we call the Artist-First approach. This approach recognises the significant investment artists pour into art prizes and centres artists at every point of the process.’

Now in its 20th year, the biennial, acquisitive BSAP began in 2004 and remained a small regional prize before opening up nationally in 2022. In 2020 the Bas (the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre) opened and became the permanent home of the BSAP.

Offering a prize pool of over $30,000, the prize champions two-dimensional artworks in traditional mediums of painting, drawing and printmaking, and is supported by Basil Sellers AM and Eurobodalla Shire Council.

As well as running the Prize, Carmichael is an artist herself so she understands some of the problematic issues inherent in art prizes. ‘For a start, they are time-consuming to enter with entries often taking several hours to complete,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘We have simplified the entry form and cut out anything we only require from the finalists. For instance, why make every entrant spend time researching couriers and committing to delivery methods before they have even been selected as a finalist?’

In another entry process innovation the artist/artwork statement has been made optional, potentially saving thousands of artist hours. Carmichael explains ‘If an artist wishes to provide a few words about their artwork to the finalist selection panel, they can. However, if they prefer to let their work speak for itself, that’s perfectly acceptable too. Finalist artists will be invited to share personal insights into their work and creative practice for the catalogue; everyone else can have their time back.’

She adds, ‘Also, although submissions must be recent, we don’t demand exclusivity. And our focus is on the submitted artwork; we believe a great artwork can come from anyone and anywhere.’

Often, artists whose works have been rejected from prizes never hear from the organisation again, but the BSAP’s Artist-First approach is different. ‘We’re always looking for interesting shows, potential collaborations and innovative ideas, and the prize is a great way for us to connect with artists around the country.

‘We want them to know that we value their work and, even if they didn’t make it into the final exhibition, they are still important to us. We have an annual program of exhibitions, events and opportunities and are always looking for creative practitioners to earmark for the future who we could potentially share with our community,’ Carmichael says.

‘Ultimately we want to ensure artists’ needs are at the heart of our prize and create a positive experience for all participants. From day one of Call for Entries through to deinstallation of the exhibition and return of work there is opportunity for greater kindness and sensitivity to the realities of contemporary art practice in Australia. We believe our Artist-First approach moves us toward accomplishing that goal.’

The Basil Sellers Art Prize

Call for entries opens: 15 July 2024

Call for entries closes: 27 September 2024

Opening and winners’ announcement: 6 December 2024

Exhibition: 7 December 2024 to 2 February 2025