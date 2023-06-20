A vital pathway for nurturing contemporary Indigenous art

Running from the 11 to 13 of August, the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) promises to deliver the best in Indigenous art practice from innovative design, forward fashion and cutting edge craft. In its biggest year yet with over 75 community Art Centres participating, the exciting line-up promises to deliver on DAAF’s mission to celebrate excellence in Aboriginal arts and culture.

The Fair is free to attend and, importantly, DAAF takes no commissions from the event, ensuring that sales go directly to the participating Art Centres. And if you’re not able to make it up (or down) DAAF is again offering hybrid events, which means you can support the community by participating online.

Founded in 2007, DAAF seized on Art Centres’ key role in remote communities.

Aside from strengthening and maintaining cultural practices, the Centres act as pathways for fostering and nurturing contemporary Indigenous art, keeping important archival records of significant artists, while preserving their work and stories for future generations.

Executive Director Claire Summers highlights how the Art Centres are guided by Aboriginal Elders and the integral role they play in shaping these vital cultural hubs: ‘The NAIDOC theme for 2023 is “For Our Elders”, which pays homage to the vital role that our Elders continue to play in our communities, the responsibilities they carry to educate future generations, and as custodians of the land. The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation (DAAF) – our staff, our board and our membership of Art Centres and peak bodies – are guided by our Elders in everything we do and every decision we make, as we work to support our artists and designers.’

‘Untitled’ Selena Brown, Acrylic on Canvas 2023 45.5 x 71cm. Image: Courtesy of Spinifex Hill Studio.

One of the key events leading up to the Fair is the focus on Indigenous fashion. This year DAAF Foundation’s Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) is host to a history-making 24 unique collections hitting the runway in two Country to Couture shows and proudly boasts a record number of over 60 nominees being put forward for the National Indigenous Fashion Awards.

Artistic Director Shilo McNamee is particularly proud of how inclusive the fashion shows are and the wonderful platform it offers emerging talent: ‘We are really proud of the way the Country to Couture is so inclusive. It is an event that is not only highly regarded among fashionistas, but has managed to maintain its grassroots feel and commitment to emerging talent. It’s a wonderful platform that delights audiences but, most importantly sees First Nations fashion and textile designers, at all levels of career development, experience a runway event that is steeped in culture and traditional heritage.’

For first-time attendees to DAAF and its August program, McNamee says, ‘[I hope that] audiences come away with the feeling that they experienced something truly unique and genuine, as well as igniting their enthusiasm and an appetite to invest in Indigenous art. We are excited to be able to share new ways for audiences to experience the cultural and artistic diversity among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.’

