Theatre review: The Questions, State Theatre SA

A blind dinner date in a catalogue-perfect apartment – boy meets girl, except they realise they are ill-suited. Before they can split, a “stay in place” order inspired by COVID’s lockdown, shuts down their city and their date becomes an extended one. The Questions is a classic comedic set-up that’s a crossover with musical theatre.

While simplicity is a key element, the set is cleverly layered with meaning. To the centre of the stage is a crisp white interior of an apartment – sofa in one corner, kitchen across the back and chairs in the middle. It’s a symbolic representation of the personality of the graphic designer, the “Resident” (Charles Wu) who lives there.

Meanwhile, around this apartment, the back walls are painted in the style of a colourful pop-art city skyline. They complement the style of the “Visitor” (Chaya Ocampo) coming for dinner – she is bold and bright. The set immediately sets the tone as these two characters prepare to meet each other, creating anticipation as the very first scene begins.

The first scene opens with the Visitor trudging through the streets singing about online dating and how it’s made her try this blind date. It’s an information-heavy way to start and Ocampo’s light soprano tones don’t quite carry it off. The show feels sluggish until we make it to the apartment. Wu and Ocampo match each other’s energy from the moment they meet and the pace of the production amps up. Their mutual dislike grows at the same rate too and because of that the tension between them feels even.

Wu and Ocampo’s songs are tonally similar to each other and so none stand out. Perhaps, this is intentional: to build on the idea that these two people aren’t so different, or maybe it’s a reflection on what it feels like to be in lockdown, with the days melding together. However, it turns The Questions down a notch – the music is never allowed to revel in the characters’ emotions, with compositions that are on the softer, introspective scale. You are left hungry for musical variety.

In the apartment just to the side of the Resident’s live a band, who not only bring the music to Wu and Ocampo’s songs, but are also observant neighbours. The band members wave and encourage the Resident, adding layers of comedy with their zealous reactions.

They provide a welcome break from scenes that otherwise might feel like a barrage of bickering. Instead, they provoke reactions, “Did you see that? Go on, laugh!” they seem to say to the audience. They do, however, risk getting carried away and sometimes their reactions are too big for the moment. But their song about being trapped in a musical is such good fun.

The Questions is a gentler musical – a romcom – that leans into comedy, with songs from the duo shaken up by interludes from the band. It asks the question: will this oddball couple ever find some common ground?

The Questions

State Theatre SA

Books and Lyrics: Van Badham and Richard Wise

Director: Mitchel Butel

Set and Costume Designer: Jeremy Allen

Lighting Designer: Gavin Norris

Sound Designer: Andrew Howard

Associate Sound Designer: Patrick Pages-Oliver

Music Supervisor: Kym Purling

Intimacy Coordinator: Eliza Lovell

Dramaturg: Kenneth Moraleda

Cast: Charles Wu, Chaya Ocampo, James Bannah Jr, Sam Lau, Jackson Mack

Tickets: $39-$95

The Questions will be performed until 17 August 2024.