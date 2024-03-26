Theatre review: Big Yikes!, Brisbane Powerhouse

Big Yikes! was a small story about big feelings presented by Playlab Theatre at the Powerhouse’s Underground Theatre. It was a Gen Z coming-of-age romp about those few months after high school where you feel both so, so young and free and so, so old and confused, all at once. It was told by a fantastic ensemble cast of four armed with poignant (and deeply amusing) title cards, true crime clichés, cheap wine, lentils and just the right amount of slam poetry … about pets. With indie pop blaring upon entering the theatre, it felt important to note a truly intergenerational audience was ready to dive into this world.

The script by playwright Madeleine Border was funny. Her dialogue and theatrical instincts were glorious and genuinely hilarious, while at the same time making thoughtful commentary about the state of the world. The words on the page were exciting and came to life in the hands of the cast – Juliette Milne, Billy Fogarty, Tenielle Plunket and Christopher Paton. The latter made smart and often detailed choices to distinguish between big characters and he handled the comedy with natural ease.

Plunkett moved boldly, happily taking up space, while Fogarty was just so damn watchable, particularly as a tortured slam poet. And Milne played the anxious and overwhelmed Loxie/Lorrie beautifully, her more grounded moments were particularly touching. This was a fantastic ensemble cast.

Border’s dialogue was smart and witty, and all of the design elements pulled the piece together in a way that felt theatrically smart and tonally spot on. All of the pieces were there, but the production lacked the energy and heart required to execute the play in the manner that Border perhaps intended. Many of the jokes were mishandled and the conflict didn’t land in a way that felt like a true honouring of Lorrie and her growth.

New work and emerging artists need spaces that feel inherently safe, curious and collaborative. Watching Big Yikes! one couldn’t help but wonder how this work, with such huge potential, was made on the floor, and how it would have turned out had it been directed by someone closer to the lived experiences of the characters, the writer and the young people for whom this work was intended.

“For, with and by young people” is an adage often used when working with emerging artists – Big Yikes! is definitely “for” and “with”, but maybe this production was not as “by” as it needed to be. Playlab’s instincts by to develop the work, support the playwright and program this production were bang on, but if such instincts don’t also extend to the creation of the work, then something is amiss.

This script with this cast had legs and the younger audience members were having an absolute ball throughout. For anyone older than the central characters, it’s also important to note how nostalgia is an important way to tell this relatable story.

Our sector needs companies to support young and emerging artists to tell their stories in their own way. And we should collectively be excited to see what Border creates next.

Big Yikes!

Playwright: Madeleine Border

Director and Dramaturg: Ian Lawson

Cast: Juliette Milne, Billy Fogarty, Tenielle Plunket, Christopher Paton

Lighting Designer: Geoff Squires

Sound Designer: Brady Watkins

Stage Manager: Mik Hosking

Assistant Stage Manager: Teddy Waddingham

Big Yikes! was performed 13-23 March 2024.