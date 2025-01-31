Theatre review: Aria, Ensemble Theatre

Arrogance. A need for attention. A lack of empathy. A grandiose sense of self. An inability to accept criticism of any kind…

We all recognise the characteristics of a narcissist – especially today, when the description befits the most powerful man in the world. In yet another play since 2020’s Crunch Time, which was to be David Williamson’s swansong before retirement, Australia’s most celebrated playwright tackles the topic of narcissism. What could be more fitting at this juncture in history?

But those familiar with Williamson’s work won’t be surprised to learn that Aria has nothing to do with the Oval Office. Instead, the setting is an upper middle class home somewhere in Sydney – probably on the North Shore or perhaps in the Eastern Suburbs.

In the opening scene, we meet Monique (Tracey Mann), who’s setting the finishing touches to her elegant living room before a soirée. Imperious, haughty and frightfully snobby, Monique is a physically attractive widow in her late sixties. She has three sons: 42-year-old non-identical twins Daniel (Sam O’Sullivan) and Liam (Jack Starkey-Gill), and 39-year-old Charlie (Rowan Davie).

Each year, Monique holds a joint birthday celebration for all three sons. (Charlie was born three years to the day after the twins.) The men bring their wives. There’s French champagne to be drunk and speeches to be given. Later, Monique will perform an aria, as she does each year. Monique would have everyone believe that she sacrificed a career as an opera star to raise her family. In her mind, she could have been the next Maria Callas.

It is around this spectacularly flawed character that Aria revolves. Monique’s overblown yet fragile ego is fertile ground for Williamson’s exploration of narcissism.

Of course, as someone who believes the world revolves around her, Monique resents her son’s wives, who she sees as competition for her affection and attention. But Daniel’s wife Judy (Danielle King), Liam’s wife Chrissy (Suzannah McDonald) and Charlie’s wife Midge (Tamara Lee Bailey) are all, in their own ways, strong, independent women. And they’ve had enough of Monique. Has the diva finally met her match?

The premise makes for a highly entertaining comedy/drama, directed by Janine Watson, exploring not only narcissism, but issues around personal limitations – and the lies we tell ourselves to ameliorate those limitations, whether in talent, temperament or relationships. It’s a topic worthy of exploration in today’s society, where we’re routinely told ‘you can be anything you want to be’ and that ‘anything is possible’.

The play also satisfyingly eviscerates middle class values – something any follower of Williamson will know he’s very good at doing. Williamson casts a critical eye on a certain kind of lifestyle: a comfortable, traditional Anglo world of stately homes, ‘good’ schools and respectable jobs, where appearance is everything.

For some, this may be a weak point of Aria. Haven’t we been here before? But there’s something to be said for Mark Twain’s famous edict, “write what you know”. And if Aria isn’t particularly edgy, it’s not as though we haven’t been warned. Williamson himself has conceded: “My reflections on life have been mainly stories of middle-class Anglo Celts.”

In any case, Aria is a solid theatrical work that underscores Williamson’s formidable talents. Elevated by skilful acting (particularly from Mann, who has come a very, very long way since playing a deaf bikies’ moll on Prisoner in the 1980s), Aria is an entertaining and well-constructed play that holds its own among Williamson’s impressive oeuvre.

Aria by David Williamson

Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli NSW

Director: Janine Watson

Assistant director: Anna Houston

Set and costume designer: Rose Montgomery

Lighting designer: Matt Cox

Composer and sound designer: David Bergman

Operatic voice coach: Donna Balson

Intimacy coordinator: Chloë Dallimore

Stage manager: Lauren Tulloh

Assistant stage manager: Bella Wellstead

Costume supervisor: Renata Beslik

Cast: Tamara Lee Bailey, Rowan Davie, Danielle King, Tracy Mann, Suzannah McDonald, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack Starkey-Gill

Tickets: $25 to $104

Aria will be performed at the Ensemble Theatre until 15 March 2025.



