Theatre review: Apologia, Malthouse Theatre

Reality and surrealism collide in one woman's fantasy of wanting to be a French actress.
13 Aug 2024 15:46
Dorcas Maphakela
Against red drapes stands a dark-haired woman wearing lacey, black underwear-style clothing.

‘… language, interpretation and translation play integral roles.’ Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

Apologia is an offering of nonsensical delight steeped in real-life occurrences, which sees Nicola Gunn’s bizarre wish of becoming a French actress interrogated through a verbal ballet between the real and the surreal. What threatens to be 90 minutes of sensory overload is tamed by the ingenuity of the artistry underpinning the body of work. 

Writer/director Gunn is an award-winning theatre-maker who works as a performance artist, writer, director, choreographer, facilitator and dramaturg. Her work Apologia forms part of a trilogy titled The Interpreters, which explores the dramaturgy of translation and the act of interpretation. While Apologia is the second iteration of the trilogy, first-time viewers will be pleased to learn that each element is a stand-alone.

The play commences with Gunn dynamically restructuring the set, alluding to the symbolic shifting landscape of her subconscious. Meanwhile, her co-star, the French translator, Séverine Magois resonates through the PA system on a stand throughout the play.

In her pursuit to transform into a French actress for her upcoming fictional film, Gunn’s character seeks guidance from the seasoned theatre translator, Magois. Intrigued by the alluring stereotypes surrounding French actresses, whom she characterises as ‘often very elegant, sophisticated and enjoys food’, Gunn is resolute in her desire to not merely act like a French actress, but to truly become one. This sets the stage for the central question driving the narrative, “What does it feel like to be French?”

In Apologia, language, interpretation and translation play integral roles, especially in conveying the abstract and absurd themes of the play. Language serves as a vital medium for self-preservation and universal understanding, allowing Gunn to create dreamlike atmospheres and challenge conventional narratives through allegory and wordplay. 

Apologia transcends the inner workings of the mind to critique societal norms. It challenges stereotypes not only surrounding the perception of a French actress, but also the romanticised ideal of Paris as depicted through the “Paris Syndrome” – experienced by the tourist characters played by the Butoh dancer, choreographer and creator of Butoh Cabaret works, Yumi Umiumare, as well as artist and producer Taka Takiguchi.

The juxtaposed and seemingly contradictory elements create a sense of disorientation and surprise. Initially, Gunn immerses the audience in her intimate thoughts and fantasies, before transporting them to the chaotic tourist attraction of Notre Dame, where Umiumare and Takiguchi seamlessly transition between their scripted and non-scripted performances.

Katie Åtland has expertly crafted a backdrop of lush carpet adorned with sharp-edged geometric shapes, PA systems and a large turntable platform, elevating the immersive visual experience. The integration of text cleverly serves as a functional element for subtitles, a set piece for aesthetic purposes and a representation of continued moments of conflict between Gunn and Magois.

Kate Davis’ costumes contribute to a cohesive and visually stunning aesthetic that harmonises with the production’s themes and tone. From the chic and bold attire of a French actress in the making to the practical everyday clothing of the tourists and the dreamlike uniforms of the trio, Davis’ meticulous attention to detail enhances the characters’ embodiment of their roles.

Emma Valente’s lighting design and Darius Kedros’ sound composition and design work in harmony to convey the whimsical essence of the play, which navigates between reality and fantasy.

In its moments of absurdity, Apologia successfully pushes the boundaries of art and intellect by delving into the depths of the human psyche and challenging conventional modes of expression.

Apologia
Malthouse Theatre
Writer and Director: Nicola Gunn

Sound Composition and Designer: Darius Kedros
Lighting Designer: Emma Valente
Set Designer: Katie Åtland
Costume Designer:  Kate Davis
AV Designer: Martyn Coutts
Japanese Translator: Aoi Matsushima
Stage Manager: Harry Dowling
Cast: Nicola Gunn, Taka Takiguchi, Yumi Umiumare, Séverine Magois

Apologia will be performed until 18 August 2024.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

