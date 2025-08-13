News

The 39 Steps review: Hitchcock gets the slapstick treatment

Hitchcock spy thriller meets Monty Python-style humour in The 39 Steps, a rollicking action-comedy. 
13 Aug 2025 16:19
Peter Hackney
A man, Ian Stenlake, sitting in a chair near a shuttered blind in The 39 Steps.

Theatre

Ian Stenlake in The 39 Steps.Photo: Cameron Garnt.

Let’s get one thing out of the way. This is not Alfred Hitchcock as you know it. The master of spy thrillers and suspense, Hitchcock wasn’t known for hilarity – although he did incorporate macabre humour into his many of his works and dabbled in romantic comedy (for example, the 1941 film, Mr & Mrs Smith).

This production is resolutely a comedy. Directed by the prolific Damien Ryan, The 39 Steps is adapted from the John Buchan novel of the same name, which was filmed by Hitchcock in 1935 and several directors since.

39 Steps: spy thrillers lampooned

Apart from its ‘innocent man on the run’ plot, it bears scant relation to the book or films. Instead, it’s a pastiche of spy thrillers, in which various characteristics of the genre are lampooned.

It revolves around two main characters: Richard Hannay (Ian Stenlake) and his unrequited love interest Pamela (Lisa McCune).

Hannay is the unwitting recipient of information of national importance from a spy, Annabelle Smith (also played by McCune) who is soon murdered. 

Hannay himself is forced to flee the assassins (played by David Collins and Shane Dundas, better known as the Umbilical Brothers) who want to kill him too. He’s also on the run from the police, who believe him to be Annabelle’s murderer.

Hannay meets Pamela on a train from London to Edinburgh, while he is trying to evade a nationwide manhunt. She doesn’t believe he’s innocent (at first) and turns him into the police. 

39 Steps: one long, chaotic chase

This complicated set-up is the basis for the comedy, which is essentially one long, chaotic chase conducted by train, plane, car and on foot, from London to Scotland. 

It’s seriously silly stuff, laced with misunderstandings, physical humour and ridiculous ‘hide-and-seek’ moments.

There are shades of The Pink Panther and Get Smart in this production, where absurdism and running gags prevail. It’s strongly reminiscent of Monty Python films and television series. 

Of course, humour is subjective and is informed by cultural knowledge. The 39 Steps will appeal strongly to fans of satirical British humour. 

The cast’s deliberately hammy acting is genuinely funny. All four actors have the required comic timing – especially the Umbilical Brothers, whose decades of live stage shows put them in good stead.

39 Steps: dozens of cameo roles

In addition to the main roles, there are dozens of cameo roles, all played by the four actors. The required quick changes are a sight to behold – even breathtaking at times. 

In fact, the true star of this show may just be set and costume designer James Browne and his team. 

The elaborate, movable sets depict various modes of transport as well as an apartment, a grand home, a hotel, a police station, a theatre and the Scottish Highlands. 

The accoutrements are well supported by lighting designer Matthew Marshall, whose illuminations give the production a noirish retro feel, and composer and sound designer Brady Watkins, whose soundscape plays a big role in creating the ‘spy thriller’ feel.

Read: Dial M for Murder review: dial NQ for not quite

Hitchcock purists may sneer at this production but for theatregoers who enjoy silly escapism, levity and laughs – with impressive sets and costumes to boot – The 39 Steps fits the bill.

The 39 Steps is at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House until 30 August 2025. It will subsequently tour to Newcastle, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

