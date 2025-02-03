News

Performance review: Shirley Valentine, Athenaeum Theatre

Willy Russell’s classic play of an oppressed woman’s mid-life self-discovery is as relevant today as it was in 1986.
3 Feb 2025 12:15
Beth Child
Photo: Brett Boardman.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte’s entrance on opening night of Shirley Valentine at the Athenaeum Theatre was greeted ecstatically by the audience. She had them onside before she spoke; then Willy Russell’s wonderful, humane portrait of this Everywoman ferried her along to a lovely combination of well-written play, universal theme and perfect commercial casting to make it work.

The play is dateless, despite its almost 40-year life thus far. Wife, mother of grown children, married to a man as angered and dulled by routine as she is, Shirley has been given a tool to break out of her life – a ticket to Greece. Her first act of rebellion as she processes the idea is to cook chips and egg on Thursday (a steak night), and off she goes, exploring the potential nervously, sharing her limited life, realisations progressively dawning on her, until a final insulting gesture seals the deal – and off she goes. This is not a spoiler alert – it’s a well-known story, and the character’s name has gone into popular culture.

A film of the play was made in 1989 with Pauline Collins. This audience is a new generation to come to the play, with Bassingthwaighte – under the sure, empathic direction of Lee Lewis – the ideal casting to bring them in. She is endearing, funny and touching.

Russell’s storytelling places the irony, social observations, character quirks and pathos skilfully, so we are immediately drawn into her dilemma, and keen for her to summon up enough courage, which she does – of course.

This is the core of the piece – one woman’s personal anthem to grab life and live it as fully as she is able. Freedom to be who you are is what Shirley grasps and runs with – no wonder the audience was on its feet at the end, cheering – an affirmation of her achievement which could be – and is – ours.

 Bassingthwaighte’s Liverpool accent is fine, although I wonder whether pitching her voice a bit lower may give her even more dynamic. The vocal lightness is certainly an indicator of her inexperience at the beginning of the play – maybe it could be modulated down a bit for Act 2, after the Costas encounters. She has fun with the voices of the characters in her stories and is always interesting to watch and empathise with.

It’s a moot point whether almost any of the music that punctuates scenes throughout is necessary. Maybe a soundscape of effects and music together would be less noticeable, albeit more cinematic.

Read: Theatre review: Aria, Ensemble Theatre

Producers Neil Gooding and Alex Woodward surely have a hit on their hands with this production. In these times of upheaval and uncertainty, witnessing Valentine’s triumph over her oppressed circumstances is encouraging for everyone to see.

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell
Director: Lee Lewis
Athenaeum Theatre
Set and Costume design: Simone Romaniuk
Lighting design: Paul Jackson
Composer: Brady Watkins
Sound design: Marcello Lo Ricco
Dialect Coach: Jennifer White
Company Stage manager: Pip Loth
Assistant Stage manager: Lucy Anderson
Cast: Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Tickets: $30-$89

Shirley Valentine will be performed until 16 February 2025.

Beth Child

Beth Child is a freelance director, writer, dramaturg and actor.

