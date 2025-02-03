Performance Review: QRAVE, Abbotsford Convent, midsumma

QRAVE is a multidisciplinary art project by Jessi Ryan that encompasses an exhibition and a live performance. The exhibition consists of eight audio recordings of queer histories, varying from eight to 15 minutes in length. These are accessible on the walls of the exhibition via QR Code. The walls are decorated with murals by Ryan inspired by the work of Keith Haring (who is the subject of one of the audio histories). The performance is a solo one by Ryan in which they embody the queer experiences from the exhibition.

The audio histories in the exhibition provide important insight into the lived experiences of queer people. These range from Blak and queer, the experiences of a gay First Nations man dealing with the mixed results of the marriage plebiscite and voice referendum, and the disturbing story of Bridget Flack’s 2020 disappearance in Melbourne.

Wall murals are inspired by Haring’s famous Collingwood Mural and depict the urban environment of Melbourne, setting the background for many of the stories. This exhibition is an excellent archive of queer histories and is well worth experiencing.

Ryan’s performance occurs in the exhibition space. There is a runway with a throne-like chair at one end leading up to a mirror at the other. The lighting and smoke effects give the feel of a nightclub – which as Ryan says – is the beginning of many queer stories.

Audio is played from the exhibition recordings; Ryan then embodies these stories including their own. As Ryan strides up the runway in high-heeled boots, they collect various fashion items, which gradually starts to weigh them down. Such objects are representative of the histories they are now caretaking. There is a lot of source material and at times it feels like there is too much to cover. However, Ryan is a dynamic performer and most of what they do is evocative and engaging. The finale is well chosen, delivering a powerful and moving end to the show.

Ryan has a strong connection with Haring – both being young queer artists dealing with HIV. It would have been good to have more material on this, as what is there has potential to be further developed.

QRAVE highlights the different nature of artistic media. The audio histories are a legacy that can be reused and distributed, while the performance is ephemeral in nature and the murals are transitory. These different avenues of expression interacting with each other are also reflective of the difficulties in finding appropriate avenues to record histories.

Read: Theatre review: 37, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner

QRAVE can be experienced separately – exhibition and/or performance. It is recommended that both be seen as they work better as a whole. Ryan has put a lot of work into developing this project and it provides a valuable insight into the queer experience.

QRAVE by Jessi Ryan

The Store, Abbotsford Convent

Tickets: $30-$35

QRAVE will be performed until 8 February 2025 as part of midsumma festival.

Disclosure: Jessi Ryan is a contributor to ArtsHub; this show was reviewed by an unaligned freelance reviewer.