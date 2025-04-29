Performance review: Hive City Legacy: Naarm Chapter, Arts Centre Melbourne

Hive City Legacy was a bold clarion call that commanded full attention from start to finish.

In its third international iteration – following its debut in London and second edition in Dublin – the Naarm Chapter at Arts Centre Melbourne showcased seven highly talented multidisciplinary femme artists including Linnea Tengroth (aka Midnight Ink), Noah Scintilla (aka The Fire Starter), Adrian Blount (aka MuvaXXX Voyager), Rian Difuntorum (aka The Queen Mutha), Andi Cooper (aka The Beat Spinner), Yolanda Lowatta (aka Bubbles) and Ebony Portelli (aka The Soul Sorceress).

Created by the award-winning collective, Hot Brown Honey, and co-directed by Fa’alafi and Yami Löfvenberg, among others, this offering addressed issues such as cultural safety, gender-based violence, misogyny and trauma.

The collective Hot Brown Honey is known for their genre-defying performances grounded in decolonisation, empowerment and inclusivity. Their platform prioritises creating opportunities for underrepresented artists through mentorship and skill-sharing.

In this dynamic performance, the ensemble was tasked with cracking themselves open to expose their vulnerability for the purpose of personal and collective healing through movement, spoken word, soundscapes and vocals, as well as elements of circus and comedy.

The evening opened with a touch of classic Broadway flair, which was swiftly overtaken by a powerful display of personalised ancestral veneration through each performer’s vernacular.

Delivered through the power of spoken word and poetry, each act drew from the perfomer’s lived experience. Their clever and comedic lyrics made often challenging themes more accessible and engaging for the audience.

The physical demands placed on the performers to rearrange the set as required highlighted the creative process that underpinned it. At one point, there was even a Cyr wheel acrobatic display.

Each actor donned a personalised denim look that reflected their personality and story. Its worldwide popularity positions denim as a versatile canvas for self-expression, making it an excellent choice for costume design as a material underscored with vast history.

At the heart of Hive City Legacy was an exploration of the Black and Brown Body as both a political and personal site. The femme bodies featured in this production were vibrant and multidimensional, embodying histories of trauma, resistance and resilience. Through their artistic practices, they harness the transformative power of performance to challenge injustices, reclaim narratives, and cultivate a collective sense of identity and community.

In this way, embodied storytelling through theatre becomes a vital space for performers and their communities – both present and future – to explore, affirm and reshape their identities amid ongoing social and political struggles.

Throughout the production one message was clear: these highly talented artists have powerful stories to tell, and they don’t need anyone’s permission, they are reclaiming their space.

Read: Theatre review: In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), New Theatre, Newtown

Hive City Legacy succeeded in its attempt to disrupt traditional narratives, provoke thought and foster radical change, emphasising the transformative potential of the arts in addressing issues of race, gender and representation.

Hive City Legacy: Naarm Chapter

Arts Centre Melbourne



Production Design: Lisa Fa’alafi, Paul Lim

Original Composition: Kim ‘Busty Beatz’ Bowers with the cast of Hive City Legacy: Naarm Chapter

Choreography: Lisa Fa’alafi and Yami Löfvenberg with the cast of Hive City Legacy: Naarm Chapter

Performers: Linnea Tengroth aka Midnight Ink, Noah Scintilla aka The Fire Starter, Adrian Blount aka MuvaXXX Voyager, Rian Difuntorum aka The Queen Mutha, Andi Cooper aka The Beat Spinner, Yolanda Lowatta aka Bubbles, Ebony Portelli aka The Soul Sorceress

Hive City Legacy: Naarm Chapter was performed 23-27 April 2025.