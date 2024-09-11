News

Music review: Mzaza: The Birth and Death of Stars, Riverside Theatres 

Mzaza’s current Australian tour sees the world music favourites deliver a powerful concert experience with strong theatrical elements.
11 Sep 2024 12:43
Peter Hackney
Mzaza's six musicians (and their instruments) stand in front of a large circular structure.

‘The crowd was treated to an exquisite selection of songs exploring humanity’s place in the cosmos.’ Photo: Jacques Maudy. 

It takes a special act to turn a tough crowd around but that’s what Mzaza did at their one night only gig at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta. 

Things did not get off to a great start for the acclaimed world music troupe. 

The microphone for lead vocalist Pauline Maudy didn’t work for the first minute or so, before kicking fitfully into life with patchy sound levels. By the time things were sorted, several minutes had passed and the crowd – not the warmest from the get-go – was decidedly frosty. 

Maudy’s rich vocals and the tight, talented musical ensemble soon warmed the crowd up, however, and by the end of the show, the reaction was one of voluminous cheers, claps, whoops and calls of ‘encore’ (Mzaza graciously complied).

Between the unfortunate beginning and the exhilarating conclusion, the crowd was treated to an exquisite selection of songs exploring humanity’s place in the cosmos. 

Sung mainly in French (Brisbane-based Maudy was born in Paris), The Birth and Death of Stars was based on Mzaza’s album of the same name, on which songs about life, death and the mysteries of life loom large. 

This reviewer’s French is rudimentary but the way Maudy conveyed emotion through vocal phrasing and movement helped bridge gaps in understanding – as did several short spoken word passages in English between songs.

Most of the songs were original, written by Maudy and other band members. They were largely Gallic in flavour, augmented by North African and Arabian styles, as well as Balkan melodies.

Maudy was a charismatic presence, sometimes exuding the air of a French chanteuse, at other times reminding one of Maghrebain singers or acts like the Belgian-Egyptian singer Natacha Atlas. 

All six band members impressed their own strengths onto the show, but of special note was Greta Kelly on strings. Clearly a virtuoso, the highly spirited performer exuded a strong sense of energy and fun, bringing smiles to faces throughout the theatre with her movements and facial expressions. 

Brazilian accordionist Ricardo Bona was also highly memorable with his skilful, playful approach to the instrument. 

The band’s music was accompanied throughout by animations by Finnish animator Laura Matikainen playing on a large screen behind them. 

Swirling smoke haze added to the show, which reached several powerful, fast-paced crescendos despite an overall ethereal air. 

The performance comes highly recommended to anyone with an interest in world music – or music characterised by soulful melodies and powerful emotions. 

Mzaza: The Birth and Death of Stars was performed at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta on 8 September 2024. 

Mzaza is currently touring the nation, with dates scheduled through to mid-October.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

