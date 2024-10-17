Magic review: Mysterons, The MC Showroom

Lachlan Wilde’s new magic show takes the audience on a journey through an imagined world called Mysterons inspired by his relationship with his grandfather. The stage is set up with various plinths with objects on them, creating questions about what each object will be used for as the evening progresses. Wilde starts the show with the first card trick that he learned to perform and, right from the beginning, his showmanship and hand skills are clearly on display.

Wilde is a talented magician who adeptly delivers a range of different magic tricks, smoothly switching from transformation and reformation feats to demonstrating an ability to predict in advance the outcomes of choices made by the audience.

He has a charming and relaxing stage presence. There is a high amount of audience interaction required for the show to work, but Wilde makes it easy to people to opt in and out, and participants on the night ArtsHub attended enjoyed the experience of being up on stage. There were a couple of moments when the participant didn’t remember their instructions properly, but Wilde was able to adapt and make it work.

Wilde is a natural storyteller and there are some good moments when he narrates scenes about the fantastic world of Mysterons, and linking these to some of the magic being performed adds an extra element of interest.

Unfortunately, this idea isn’t fully followed through and a lot of the magic feels disconnected from the story of Mysterons. It is a missed opportunity, as there is a lot of potential in the mix of magic and storytelling.

Lighting design and a mood setting soundtrack help to create air of mystery about the world of Mysterons. The audience needs to use their imagination to assist Wilde in making the world come to life and the sound and lighting play an important role in making this successful.

Mysterons is a clever idea that doesn’t quite fulfil its full potential. However, the magic in the show and Wilde’s skills as a performer are impressive – the magic stands strongly on its own. His charisma and ability to interact with the audience make for an engaging and fun evening.

Mysterons

The MC Showroom

Performed by: Lachlan Wilde

Tickets: $10-$27



Mysterons will be performed until 19 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.