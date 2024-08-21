Festival review: An Evening Without Kate Bush, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

There is nothing more devoted than a fan of The Bush!

Sarah-Louise Young enters in darkness and flicks a switch. She holds a red light to her face. She’s shrouded in a blue veil and looks eerie and otherworldly as she sings her opening song. Her voice is celestial, soaring and sweet as a bell. Her performance evokes all the weirdness and performance art of Kate Bush’s video clips and live performances, which Young duly explains were influenced by Bush’s mime classes with Lindsay Kemp.

Young drops back into her own character. Her audience interaction is pitch perfect. She wants to know who are the diehard Bush fans (half the audience), who’s just come along because someone made us (a third) and who here only knows her from her hits (ArtsHub – here because three friends have raved about the show).

Slowly, she weaves her spell and creates a very special, unique world, inspired by the one and only Bush: singer, songwriter, poet, performance artist, dancer and mystic gypsy. In between her stunning renditions of Bush songs, each one accompanied by a theatrical costume and, in one case, a hilarious pair of eyeball puppets, Young delights with warm banter that tickles and charms.

Highlights are when she coaxes a lesbian couple – married 20 years – to dance, while she sings ‘Don’t Give Up’. This is an incredibly warm, tender moment that’s accompanied by her recital of some of the things people have said to her about this song, ‘Whenever I feel suicidal I play it. It gets me through.’ Her description and performance of classic Bush moves (Body-led Head, Shifty Cat, Running Up That Hill and Champagne Wig Wam) are just so funny and just so Bush.

Young talks about all the different Bush tribute shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. There are loads – a testimony to the hold this fascinating, unique artist has on her fans.

Young’s considerable passion and charm is utterly engaging and infectious. She is a cabaret star at the top of her game. She brims with creativity and warmth, her audience interaction is top-notch, her humour quirky and her singing outstanding. This is a tribute act to trump all others. She captures the essence of Bush with her wonderful theatrical costumes, dance moves and, most importantly, her abiding love and passion for this unique, iconic artist. She deservedly earns a standing ovation from a very happy audience.

An Evening Without Kate Bush will be performed at Assembly Checkpoint until 25 August.