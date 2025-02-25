Exhibition review: Locals Group Show, Outré Gallery

It would be fair to say that Outré Gallery is somewhat of an institution, its main store having been in Melbourne CBD for three decades. Its Collingwood gallery, only there since 2018, has established itself as an important and unique addition to the Fitzroy/Collingwood arts scene. It’s unique in a few ways – for instance, the fact that it’s a curious mix of art shop (with prints, books, magazines, badges, sculptures etc) and art gallery. In fact, at first sight it looks more of the former than the latter.

A second unique point is the quality, style and character of the works on its walls (and in its cabinets). This new group show is a celebration of over 100 works by local Australian artists, and it showcases this quality, style and character extremely well.

The consistently polished, professional standard of the works in itself makes the show cohesive, and also the character, flavour and feeling of the works. This seems to be unspoken, and may just be this writer’s reaction to the artworks, but it seems tangible.

For example, a great number of the works feature some kind of exaggerated reality, sometimes infused with juxtaposing elements of our own reality, for instance Sheng Yi Lee’s piece, in which all the family have anthropomorphised into ducks, or Mark Seabrook’s The Bear, where a grizzly bear has caught a plastic sushi fish instead of a river trout.

In other artworks, reality becomes fused not with contrasting images, but instead images from mythology, abstraction or corners of a dream-like subconsciousness, for instance Sooj Mitton’s Midnight Snack, where creatures of both reality and elsewhere co-exist at a late-night street food stall, Vincent Chen’s Migration II, seemingly a conduit between worlds, dreams and childhood, and Ben Lopez’s blend of mythologies and artistic styles. These works – and others – have a sense of exaggerated reality within the parameters of the universe they are depicting. The results can often be downright captivating.

There are more conventional pieces in many styles and mediums, including retro, street art and ceramics, but it can safely be said that Outré is a gallery where realism dares not tread.

Another trait of the works, not just in this exhibition, but also in the adjoining display room, is a quirky sense of humour, shown in the works of a few artists. For instance Lovesoup’s Snack Life (Potato Chips) and Nani Puspasari’s Born to be Wild, Forced to be Wall Art. Both these artists have a recurring character of a grumpy, mischievous girl, despite their origins being continents apart (also, Puspasari’s character appears in a range of emotions, environments and even physical forms, whereas Lovesoup’s girl seems to be predominantly grumpy, in an endearing way).

It’s also noticeable how much cross-pollination is in this exhibition, as a few of the artists featured here have either shown their faces, or are regulars at, places like Collingwood’s Off The Kerb gallery, Brunswick’s Beinart Gallery or Fizroy’s Rose Street Markets.

Other highlights, at least for this reviewer, are pieces by prolific Melbourne duo Creature Creature and Minna Leunig, who – like her father – has developed her own instantly recognisable artistic style.

This exhibition is a celebration of Australian artists who have achieved an admirable level of creativity, professionalism and output. Go there to discover a new favourite Australian artist. Or two.

Locals group show

Outré Gallery, 319 Smith Street, Fitzroy Vic 3065

This free exhibition runs until 16 March 2025.