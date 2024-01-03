News

 > Visual Arts > Installation > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: John Meade: It’s Personal!, McClelland Gallery

Humble in scale, but deliciously rich, John Meade’s solo exhibition plays on form and entices intimate viewing.
3 Jan 2024
Celina Lei
‘John Meade: It’s Personal!’ installation view at McClelland Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

Visual Arts

‘John Meade: It’s Personal!’ installation view at McClelland Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

”It’s personal!” can be read as a form of social self-defence, a teenage battle cry against probing parents – but, it has to be admitted, the seductiveness of John Meade’s works is all too tempting to not get up close.

John Meade: It’s Personal!, currently on view at McClelland Gallery, is a solo exhibition of humble scale but hypnotic depth. Sculptural forms that intersect the ready- and hand-made blend with sleek lighting to entice visitors into intimate encounters.

Light (and, as a result, shadow), sets the scene. Spotlit and boxed into one corner is an alluring fuchsia, which when viewed from a particular angle, seems to radiate from the large-scale Resonance Needs a Body (2023) and adds a softness to the aluminium serpentine beast. It’s a long-held misconception that works of industrial aesthetic require less labour due to the obvious absence of “the artist’s hand”.

As with Resonance, Meade worked with Fiona Abicare, Jethro Harcourt, Ben Storch and Stephen Insall for its fabrication and design. Each circular disc was hand-made and then recast through 3D printing, all of which adds to its tameness despite the hovering and slightly sinister form.

Meade’s sculptures are steeped with humour and curiosity. An earlier work, Honeymoon Hitching Post (2016), appears to emerge from the concrete ground – the play-dough purple saddle more comic than functional. Similarly, The Salon (2023) – comprising Silvia (2014), Mean Yellow (1997) and Double Pin with Heidi Plait (2008) – creates the atmosphere of its namesake with a surrealist sensibility, pointing to the capability of the mind to extrapolate ambiguous pointers into definitive imagery. Meanwhile, the wall sculptures are imbued with personality, such as Charles James (2023), inspired by the 20th century US fashion designer renowned for his ballgowns with architectural beauty.

John Meade, ‘The Puschelhockers’, 2018, installation view at McClelland Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

The only drawback of John Meade: It’s Personal! comes down to its side gallery (again). Closed off from the main exhibition space with competing natural and artificial light, The Puschelhockers (2018) hovers awkwardly between too much, or not enough, illumination, making it difficult to experience that real burst of joy from the furry installation.

Read: Exhibition review: Ian Gentle and The Gentle Project

Despite this slight curatorial (perhaps architectural) shortcoming, John Meade: It’s Personal! is a deliciously rich presentation of the artist’s experimentation with form that opens up dialogue between artworks, the space and its viewers.

John Meade: It’s Personal! is on view at McClelland Gallery until 17 March; entry fees to McClelland Sculpture Park & Gallery apply.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

Biography Design Features Non-Fiction Painting Prints And Drawings Reviews Sculpture Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
‘John Nixon—Four Decades, Five Hundred Prints’ installation view at Geelong Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub. Exhibition space with white wall and timber floor, filled with prints and works on paper displayed on wooden tables.
Reviews

Exhibition review: John Nixon – Four Decades, Five Hundred Prints, Geelong Gallery

An expansive collection of prints by John Nixon reveals his philosophy about blurring the boundaries between art and life.

Celina Lei
Curators gathering at The Alternative Archive regional exhibition. Image: Courtesy of The Alternative Archive.
Amplify Collective

Regional connections – a case for a Regional Arts Triennial

A West Australian project connecting regional arts and curatorial practice has seeded an ambitious statewide arts sector event.

Cathy Cummins
Photo: Supplied. On the left is a black and white photo of Rodney James, a middle-aged man with light skin and light curly hair, wearing black rimmed glasses and a suite. He is shown from the shoulders up. The right is a cover of the book with a light brown background, a illustration of a man wearing a suit and the words ‘Alan McCulloch’s World of Art | LETTERS TO A CRITIC | Rodney James’.
Reviews

Book review: Letters to a Critic: Alan McCulloch’s World of Art, Rodney James

An invitation to know the artist, cartoonist and critic, Alan McCulloch, more intimately than through his writing alone.

Celina Lei
Leave. Adam Wheeler speaks of moving back to Tasmania after 17 years in Melbourne. Image: ‘Body Body Commodity’ by Jenni Large and Tasdance. Photo: Gabriel Comerford. Three dancers on a dark stage wear pastel-coloured leotards and play with large shape forms on their bodies, while in the background a solo violinist is spotlit.
Amplify Collective

To leave, or not to leave – this is the question

Three creatives reveal how the grass is greener where you water it, and how their arts practices were enhanced by…

Charmaine Idris
LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA, installation view at Warrnambool Art Gallery. Photo: Supplied. An exhibition space partitioned with orange, dark turquoise and pink sheer curtains. In front of the curtains hang embroideries by Mirka Mora and clothing by Gorman x Mirka.
Reviews

Exhibition review: LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart, Warrnambool Art Gallery

A lyrical and symbiotic pairing of fashion design, sculptural installations, painting, embroideries and more by two Australian icons.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login