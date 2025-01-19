News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Arts Centre Melbourne, Midsumma Festival 2025

A dark comedy about queer romance, mental health and emotional vulnerabiity.
19 Jan 2025 14:56
Kim Hitchcock
Samuel Barnett, a young man in a white t-shirt and pink short sleeve shirt is clutching a microphone on stage. The curtains behind him are red.

Performing Arts

Photo of Samuel Barnett: Mark Gambino.

Share Icon

A 36-year-old comedian who has never been in a relationship meets a prospective Mr Right. The only problem is that they are about to kill their new boyfriend. So begins Marcelo Dos Santos’ brilliant new comedy, the awkwardly titled Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen. It’s expertly performed by English actor Samuel Barnett.

The stage is set up for a night of comedy with a microphone and a brightly lit set. Barnett charges on to the stage and the night starts like a regular stand-up show with some opening jokes. However, it quickly changes into a confessional about the unnamed main character’s neurotic personality and their experience of hook-up culture.

The story is cleverly constructed as pieces of the new relationship with ‘The American’ are gradually placed together. An underlying darkness suffuses the story, a foreboding that something terrible is indeed going to happen. Barnett’s character suffers from anxiety and feeling that they’re not good enough to be loved by anyone. Instead, they find sexual fulfillment using a hook-up app that doesn’t require any form of commitment. This insecurity comes through in the self-sabotaging approach that they take when finally meeting a potential Mr Right. 

Mental health issues are approached in a thoughtful and intelligent way, with the concept of comedy as a coping mechanism for trauma and sadness central to the narrator’s story and character. It both provides the basis for a lot of his humour, but also works as self-directed therapy. 

Read: Opera review: Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera, Sydney Festival

Barnett’s performance is so natural and believable that Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen feels like an autobiographical story rather than a scripted one. He has an endearing and charismatic stage presence and the gags are very funny, with some memorable punchlines. Occasionally, certain darker moments don’t quite work and feel like unnecessary shock tactics but otherwise, Dos Santos’ writing is hard to fault. 

The build-up of underlying tension throughout results in a well-thought-out and executed ending that brings the show to a satisfying conclusion.

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen by Marcelo Dos Santos
Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne
Director: Matthew Xia
Performer: Samuel Barnett

Tickets: $34-$69

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen will be performed until 1 February as part of Midsumma Festival 2025.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
Photo of a Caucasian woman standing at the podium speaking into a mic.
Features

Remember these? The top Triple J Hottest 100 songs from decades past

Examining the top hits of decades past reveals the impact of the Triple J Hottest 100.

David Burton
Stephanie Lake Company’s ‘The Chronicles’ is sure to be a highlight of Sydney Festival 2025 and indeed, the 2025 summer festival season generally. The photo shows five dancers of diverse cultural backgrounds holding hands and collectively leaning to the right, while in the fourground, and much more nrightly lit, a male-presenting dancer lies on their back on the stage, holding up a female-presenting dancer with one hand and one foot. Balance upon his raised extremities, the female-presenting dancer has her right leg and right arm raised in a snapshot of dynamic movement.
Features

2025 summer festival highlights for your arts diary: part 1

A hand-picked guide to some of the most intriguing cultural events on offer around the country in January.

Richard Watts
Detail of a painted face and eye in blues and greens. Arts news
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We break it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Miss Ellaneous wearing drag as Tina Turner. They are on the middle of the stage wearing a short sparkly dress.
Reviews

Performance review: Tina – A Tropical Love Story, Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Festival

Breaking the well-worn mould of the tribute show, this dazzling production excels in its capacity to generate joy.

Peter Hackney
Second Echo Ensemble artists Bella Young, William Webster and Creative Director Kelly Drummond Cawthon. Young and Cawthon, two Caucasian woman, surround Webster, a man with his arms outstretched. Storytelling.
Sponsored

20 years of storytelling – a bit differently

Tasmania’s Second Echo Ensemble celebrates its milestone, where a 20-year legacy of ‘every story counts’ is supported with creativity and…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login