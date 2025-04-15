News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Chris Demos: Actually Kinda Hot, The Butterfly Club, MICF 2025

Want to hear some cringey dating stories?
15 Apr 2025 16:25
Kim Hitchcock
A curly haired brunette man with a white-shirt and tan jacket. He's holding up some spectacles on a stick.

Comedy

Chris Demos. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Chris Demos has anxiety stemming from insecurity about his own mortality. As a larger individual, Demos worries that he will die young from a heart attack or from the weirdly specific fear of ankle cancer. This fear also impacts his dating life where he has suffered incidents of body shaming. While in Sydney, Demos went on a date when he was told that he was “actually kinda hot” and this show revolves around two uncomfortable dates with this person. 

Demos tells the story of the horror dates, as well as anecdotes from life in general as a gay Greek man. The tales are entertaining; he has a knack for describing awkward situations, including one about witnessing an unusual and disgusting method of eating a six-hour old burger on a plane.

There are some clever and witty jokes, but not all of them land with the same sharpness. The endings wrap up the story neatly, but don’t always deliver a satisfying finale. 

Read: Comedy reviews: Mark Watson: Before It Overtakes Us, Lower Town Hall, Charlene Kaye: Tiger Daughter: ACMI, MICF 2025

Demos does a great job of engaging the audience in the narrative. There are some memorable jokes and if, in particular, you want to hear about cringey dating experiences, this is a show for you.

Tickets: $29-$39

Chris Demos: Actually Kinda Hot will be performed at the Butterfly Club until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
Reviews

Funny Tonne – part two, MICF 2025

The second batch of reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2025.

Madeleine Swain
Three women are laughing and sitting together on a bed.
Reviews

Theatre review: Big Girls Don't Cry, Belvoir St Theatre

1960s Redfern as seen through the perspectives of a group of Aboriginal women.

Joy Lawn
Netflix's Adolescence has taken the world by storm. Image: Netflix.
Features

5 Australian plays that feel like Netflix's Adolescence

One of the most talked about shows of the year, Netflix's 'Adolescence' feels closer to theatre than TV, with themes…

David Burton
Tickets for the first Lady Gaga Australian tour in eleven years went on sale this week. Image: Wikimedia.
News

Ticket chaos as Australian fans pay big for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years, and fans are paying hundreds of dollars…

David Burton
The cover of two large artist book volumes with contrasting colours and floral motifs.
News

Opportunities and awards

Enter the 2024 Australian Event Awards, plus winners of Dobell Drawing Prize and Walk of Fame nominees, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login