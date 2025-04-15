Comedy review: Chris Demos: Actually Kinda Hot, The Butterfly Club, MICF 2025

Chris Demos has anxiety stemming from insecurity about his own mortality. As a larger individual, Demos worries that he will die young from a heart attack or from the weirdly specific fear of ankle cancer. This fear also impacts his dating life where he has suffered incidents of body shaming. While in Sydney, Demos went on a date when he was told that he was “actually kinda hot” and this show revolves around two uncomfortable dates with this person.

Demos tells the story of the horror dates, as well as anecdotes from life in general as a gay Greek man. The tales are entertaining; he has a knack for describing awkward situations, including one about witnessing an unusual and disgusting method of eating a six-hour old burger on a plane.

There are some clever and witty jokes, but not all of them land with the same sharpness. The endings wrap up the story neatly, but don’t always deliver a satisfying finale.

Demos does a great job of engaging the audience in the narrative. There are some memorable jokes and if, in particular, you want to hear about cringey dating experiences, this is a show for you.

Tickets: $29-$39

Chris Demos: Actually Kinda Hot will be performed at the Butterfly Club until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival