News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Best of the Edinburgh Fest, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2024

Three comedians in one hour. What more do you want?
14 Apr 2024
Thuy On

Performing Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

So what’s come out of Edinburgh Fringe? Here are three such exhibits: Adam Flood (UK) and Mark Simmons (UK) – with special guest on this night, Ting Lim (Singaporean/Australian). All three, individually have their own stand-up style but collectively they bring much cheer to a full house, with each having 20 minutes in the spotlight.

Lim, who has her own solo show, more than holds her own as the local content (she’s been in Australia for 15 years after migrating from Singapore). Lim got the crowd onside early with mention of how, despite the simplicity of her name, people still stuff it up! Tiny Tim?!

Read: Experience review: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, The Briars, Mornington Peninsula

Flood has a kind of hyper energy to him, and already makes us laugh with his Benedict-Monk style haircut, his humble beginnings hailing from Stoke-on-Trent in England and frenetic dance moves. He’s good at roasting the audience and has an autotune pedal that he uses as musical backup. We get to hear and clap along to a tiny bit of one of his indie band’s tracks. It’s not half bad.

His English compatriot, shaggy-haired Mark Simmons, who also has his own show, is a bit more laconic and laidback. Whereas Flood is confrontational and abrasive, Simmons is soft-spoken and a master of puns and one-liners. Simmons does good improv, asking various people in the front row what their favourite hobbies are so he can riff about them on the spot.

Tickets: $34-$39.90

Best of the Edinburgh Fest will be performed at the Athenaeum until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Two Caucasian men in business attire (no jackets) look seriously at the camera. One is seated, the other leaning on his shoulder.
Reviews

Comedy review: Wankernomics 2.0: As Per My Last Email, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2024

Scribble this on your Post-it note: the boys are back with a new show about marinating in office hell.

Thuy On
A woman of Asian appearance in a blue suit over a black scoop neck singlet has a surprised expression on her face.
Reviews

Comedy Review: Ting Lim: Well... This Is Awkward, Storyville Melbourne, MICF 2024

A rising Australian/Singaporean comedian struggles with being unkind.

Thuy On
Josh Thomas. Let's Tidy Up. Image is a young man on stage in a blue shirt and black pants, surrounded by bits of furniture and objects and with confetti falling from the ceiling all around him.
Reviews

Comedy review: Josh Thomas, Let's Tidy Up, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

A comedy of distraction and divergence that delivers.

Amy Loughlin
Image is a man with a closed mouth smile/grimace at the camera and a slight upturn of the head. He is wearing a black jumper and has a grey mottled backdrop.
Reviews

Comedy review: Tom Ballard: Good Point Well Made, Rydges One, MICF 2024

Fierce and funny, Ballard delivers a rock solid hour that even babies seem to love...

Madeleine Swain
Julia Masli. ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Image is a woman dressed in traditional white clown costume with a conical hat. She is standing between two pillars. On her white suit is written the word 'ha' several times.
Reviews

Comedy review: Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Chinese Museum, MICF 2024

So clever and so different – Julia’s performance in ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is a must see…

Sol Wise
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login