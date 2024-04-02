News

Comedy review: Akmal: Red Flags, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF

A MICF stalwart returns to the stage and continues to impress.
2 Apr 2024
Dorcas Maphakela
Experience the comedic brilliance of Red Flags, a show that lives up to its enticing title with a smorgasbord of punchlines delivered at a seasoned pace by the talented comedian Akmal. 

A staple of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) line-up over the years, Akmal fearlessly tackles contentious topics such as religion and the human need for belief. With razor-sharp wit and a touch of irreverence, he artfully navigates these sensitive subjects, prompting introspection and laughter in equal measure. The result is a thought-provoking experience that will linger in your mind long after the final curtain falls.

Red Flags is a must-see if you’re a fan of classic comedy with a modern twist. Akmal’s comedic prowess shines brightly throughout the show. It will leave you both entertained and enlightened, with a newfound appreciation for the absurdities of life.

Read: Comedy review: Best of Europe: Comedians of Europe, The Oxford Scholar, MICF

Tickets: $35-$49

Akmal: Red Flags will be performing at the Athenaeum Theatre until 21 April as part of the MICF.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

