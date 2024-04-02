Comedy review: Akmal: Red Flags, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF

Experience the comedic brilliance of Red Flags, a show that lives up to its enticing title with a smorgasbord of punchlines delivered at a seasoned pace by the talented comedian Akmal.

A staple of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) line-up over the years, Akmal fearlessly tackles contentious topics such as religion and the human need for belief. With razor-sharp wit and a touch of irreverence, he artfully navigates these sensitive subjects, prompting introspection and laughter in equal measure. The result is a thought-provoking experience that will linger in your mind long after the final curtain falls.

Red Flags is a must-see if you’re a fan of classic comedy with a modern twist. Akmal’s comedic prowess shines brightly throughout the show. It will leave you both entertained and enlightened, with a newfound appreciation for the absurdities of life.



Tickets: $35-$49

Akmal: Red Flags will be performing at the Athenaeum Theatre until 21 April as part of the MICF.