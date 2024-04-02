Comedy review: Best of Europe: Comedians of Europe, The Oxford Scholar, MICF

A Greek, an Estonian and an Englishman walk into a bar… For those unwilling to commit to an hour by a single comedian – particularly those you’ve never heard of before – it’s a prudent thing to test the waters by trying out a gig with several in the line-up. Hosted by the gregarious George Zacharopoulos (who has his own show, Greek in the Sheets), this one also contains samples from Estonian Olga and English Luke Benson (also with his own stand-up routine this year, Cleanish).

All three display an easy command of the stage, with cheery audience interaction, as they chat about various topics involving the immigration experience and living in a country that’s not your birthland: Brexit, (culinary) cultural stereotypes or trying to find a willing marriage partner to bypass pesky visa laws so you can stay in Australia… it’s a sampler trio pack that’s worth a look.

Tickets: $20.50-$30.50

Best of Europe: Comedians of Europe will be performing at the Oxford Scholar until 21 April 2024 as part of the MICF.