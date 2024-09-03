News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Woo Woo, Ella Baxter

An unsettling book about art and creativity ... and being stalked.
3 Sep 2024 11:27
Laura Pettenuzzo
Two panels. On left is author Ella Baxter. She is seated, with long brown hair. She's all in black. On the right is the cover of her book. 'Woo Woo' is in yellow font. It's overlaying images of fruit.

Fiction

Photo of author Ella Baxter: Mischa Baka.

Share Icon

There’s a unique vulnerability involved in sharing art of any kind with the world, a self-evisceration of sorts, which Ella Baxter demonstrates in her sophomore novel. Based on Baxter’s own experience of being stalked, Woo Woo is a journey through the mind of its protagonist, Sabine.

Sabine is an artist whose work straddles the line between groundbreaking creativity and disturbing eccentricity.

As a character, Sabine is annoying and selfish and exceedingly egotistical. It’s a testament to Baxter’s skill that she can craft a compelling plot and beautiful sentences around a character about whom readers may struggle to care. As an artist, Sabine is relatable. Her anxieties are those of artists of any type, at any stage – is the work “good”, whatever that means? Will people care about it?

Sabine hallucinates the ghost of one of her favourite artists, among other things. Her unperturbed reaction to the presence of a dead person in her house leads the reader to question the legitimacy of everything else we’re reading, particularly in scenes where there are no other witnesses. She livestreams herself in all kinds of situations (including defecating in her garden) as a means of promoting her art – her actions embodying the pressure of trying to find and create an audience in the time of social media. That audience at times acts as a reality check, echoing the unhinged nature of Sabine’s behaviour.

To take one of the most disempowering possible experiences – being stalked – and use it to create such an evocative piece of work is the ultimate triumph. 

Baxter seems to have positioned Sabine’s husband, Constantine, as a comforting, dependable presence, juxtaposed with the threat of the stalker. The single chapter from his perspective affirms this, revealing his relationship with her to be an imperfect, “wild” one, but one to which they are both wholly committed. Constantine cleans up her messes – literal and figurative. He “adores” her, and she could not live this unpredictable artistic life without him, or without the friends who sustain her.

Read: Book review: The Wedding Forecast, Nina Kenwood

Art may be made in isolation, but an artistic life – for Sabine, at least – is sustained through connection. Woo Woo deserves all the praise it’s getting, as does Baxter. Full of profound questions about the price of creativity, Woo Woo gives no clear answers, leaving it up to readers to decide is the work worth what it takes from us?

Woo Woo, Ella Baxter
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
ISBN: 9781761470691
Format: Paperback
Pages: 288pp
Release date: 30 July 2024
RRP: $32.99

Laura Pettenuzzo

Laura Pettenuzzo (she/her) is a disabled writer based in Naarm. Her words have appeared in SBS Voices, ABC Everyday, Mascara Literary Review and The Guardian. She is also a member of the Victorian Disability Advisory Council.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of author Andrew Stafford, who has short, fair hair. On the right is the cover of his book, with Pig City in red and white font. There is a suited man with a gun and policemen in the background.
Reviews

Book review: Pig City, Andrew Stafford

A reprint to mark its 20th birthday, this book is still relevant.

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is a fair-haired woman wearing black. On the right is the cover of the book. Against an orange and pink background with an illustration of a wedding table and chairs, the words Nina Kenwood' and 'The Wedding Forecast' is in white font.
Reviews

Book review: The Wedding Forecast, Nina Kenwood

A romcom that celebrates friendship as much as romantic love.

Ashleigh Meikle
Two panels. On left is author Michelle Brasier, blonde and laughing with a light blue top. On right is the cover of her book, with My Brother's ashes are in a sandwich bag in black italics and her name in capitals. There is a photo of her with her eyes closed and her mouth half opened.
Reviews

Book review: My Brother's Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, Michelle Brasier

A memoir that covers life and death, humour and heartache.

Hayley Thomas
Two panels. On left is author Kylie Mirmohamaadi. She has shoulder length blonde hair and is wearing a green top. On the right is the cover of her book. 'Diving, Falling' is in yellow font and cascades down. Beneath is a picture of a new, elegant house.
Reviews

Book review: Diving, Falling, Kylie Mirmohamadi

Grief, betrayal and taking back your own life is at the core of this debut novel.

Ashleigh Meikle
An illustration in pink and teal of a woman's hands holding a cup of coffee. An open book and a pencil lie nearby.
News

A Day in Carlton – new writers' festival in Melbourne's inner north

This November, bookmark Carlton not just for its pizza and gelato, but also for the mental nourishment of a writers'…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login