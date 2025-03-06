News

Book review: The Knowing, Madeleine Ryan

A restless mind, a train ride and a day that questions everything.
6 Mar 2025 11:22
Lisette Drew
Madeleine Ryan’s The Knowing is an unfiltered exploration of a young woman’s inner world, immersing readers in the mind of Camille as she navigates an ordinary yet deeply frustrating day. 

The novel unfolds in a single day, with Camille commuting from country Victoria to Melbourne for her job at a boutique floral shop. She forgets her phone, she’s dealing with period pain and she’s stuck in the mental loop of her own self-reflection.

The effect of this stream-of-consciousness narrative makes the reader’s head spin from the first chapter. Ryan’s writing plunges us into Camille’s consciousness, where nothing is off-limits – her observations of strangers on the train, her unbearable boss, her romanticised but perhaps unfulfilling relationship with her boyfriend Manny and even the logistical nightmare of a stuck menstrual cup. The only respite is that the short chapters allow the reader to take a breath. 

Camille’s thoughts spiral in ways that feel authentic, tapping into the restlessness of young adulthood. Her inner monologue is self-critical yet self-assured, insightful yet repetitive, making for a protagonist who is deeply human. The contrast between country and city life mirrors Camille’s own inner conflict as she lives in one and works in the other. This book thrives on contradiction and yet sometimes the writing feels indulgent, with an overuse of words and fragmented sentences that, while stylistic, may grate on certain readers.

The novel’s strength lies in its ability to make the mundane compelling. Camille’s work life, with its sharp contrast between a past job she found tolerable and her current toxic work environment, builds a quiet but palpable tension. Holly, her boss, is described by Camille as the kind of antagonist you love to hate – controlling, demeaning and utterly insufferable. The story finally unfolds as Camille arrives at work, allowing the reader to experience the dynamic between Camille and her boss in real-time. Yet Camille never quite explodes in the way we may expect, and perhaps that’s the point.

For all its deep introspection, The Knowing doesn’t necessarily build toward a grand revelation. While the novel beautifully captures the messiness of existing in an in-between state – yearning for something more but being unable to articulate or act upon it – it leaves readers with a lingering sense of dissatisfaction. 

The Knowing is an ambitious novel that will resonate with those who appreciate introspective, character-driven narratives. If you love diving into other people’s minds, you may find Camille’s a fascinating place to dwell.

The Knowing, Madeleine Ryan
Publisher: Scribe 
ISBN: 9781761380198
Format: Paperback
Pages: 256 pp
Publication date: 4 February 2025
RRP: $29.99

Lisette Drew

Lisette Drew is a writer, theatre maker and youth literature advocate, who has worked nationally and overseas on over 50 theatrical productions. Her play, Breakwater, was shortlisted for two playwriting awards and her novel The Cloud Factory was longlisted for The Hawkeye Prize. In 2022 she received a Kill Your Darlings Mentorship and was a City of Melbourne Writer-in-Residence. Lisette shares her love for stories and storytelling running writing and theatre workshops for children. www.lisettedrew.com

