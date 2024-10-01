News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Skysong, C A Wright

A reimagining of the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairytale.
1 Oct 2024 9:00
Ashleigh Meikle
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of author C A Wright, who has long dark hair. She is wearing a sleeveless white top. On the right is her book, with 'Skysong' written vertically in the centre and surrounded by flowers, birds and birdcages.

Fiction

Photo of author C A Wright: Supplied.

Share Icon

Hidden away in a small village in a distant land, Oriane lives with a secret. Like her mother before her, she has the power to call the sun. Oriane is the skylark and, in her world, the sun will only rise if she wills it to. She’s been safe in seclusion her whole life, yet one day, she longs for adventure and freedom. She takes flight into the unknown and is taken to the palace – as a goddess and a prisoner. In C A Wright’s Skysong, there is a battle between faith and politics, with Oriane a pawn.

Oriane’s maid, Andala, has her own secrets in this world where everyone is not as they seem. Oriane has entered a world of intrigue and power plays, where people are driven to desperation. And as a darkness descends upon the world, and with everyone desperate, Oriane too, is lonely and locked away inside herself .

She’s not just a woman – but a skylark. She can transform at will into the bird – and she does so every morning to call the day. Due to her strange powers, she is sought after by many who want to exploit her or do her harm. But she’s not as alone as she thinks – especially when she finds out about another goddess like her: the nightingale. 

C A Wright’s novel is a beautiful retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Nightingale. Much like in the fairy tale, the king in Skysong longs to have the skylark all to himself. Yet there is more to it than this. Oriane is blissfully unaware that people believe she can call the sun and that she can heal people. This novel cleverly takes the original story and gives it a fantasy twist. It tests loyalties throughout as Andala and Oriane tell their stories and explore their identities. It asks how far we would go to save those we love and what people will do for a little bit of power, even if it means destroying something or someone else. 

The endless darkness that perpetuates much of this book plays with our fears of the unknown. People respond differently to this darkness in Skysong – much like everyone does in the real world.

Ultimately it is a female-led story that focuses on Oriane and Andala, their powers and their relationship as it develops across the novel.

Read: Exhibition review: Tarryn Gill: Soft, Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert

Skysong pulls the reader into this invigorating story and takes them on an adventure of love, betrayal, loyalty and faith.

Skysong, C A Wright
Publisher: Pantera Press
ISBN: 9780645869057
Format: paperback
Pages: 384pp 
Publication date: 1 October 2024
RRP: $32.99

Ashleigh Meikle

Ashleigh is a book reviewer at her website The BookMuse, and is involved in her local CBCA sub-branch. She has had items published in Good Reading Magazine, Facts and Fiction and Grapeshot, the Macquarie University student magazine. She has also worked with the ABC for International Day of Persons with a Disability in 2022.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
A young man with fuzzy brown hair and dressed in shades of blue is standing up and reading from a book among a seated crowd of people.
News

Story Week 2024's program to foster 'Common-Unity'

This festival wants to close the distance between artist and audience.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is a smiling woman, Jumaana Abdu, wearing a taupe and white hijab. On the right is the cover of her novel, Translations, which features a woman also wearing a head veil. Her face is overlaid with some intricate patterns.
Reviews

Book review: Translations, Jumaana Abdu

A psychological journey that canvasses the depths of identity and trauma and explores the gaps of language.

Dorcas Maphakela
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of a woman with shoulder length hair and a pale scarf looking into the distance. On the right is the cover of a book with "The Burrow" in red font on the top and a small rabbit on the bottom.
Reviews

Book review: The Burrow, Melanie Cheng

A new pet rabbit becomes the focal point for a grieving family.

Thuy On
A block sculpture on university grounds. Two sides can be seen. One side says 'Mememto Mori" with a photo of a young woman. The other side reads 'The Living Poetry Project.'
News

Living Poetry Project – poetry as a tool for emotional healing among Gen Z

How is poetry helping young Australians address modern love and trauma?

Thuy On
A woman with short blonde hair and a white top with black spots, Cass Frances. So you want my arts job is written behind her on a blue background.
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: manuscript assessor

What are the parameters of manuscript assessment and what is beyond the assessor's remit?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login