Book review: ngargee: Coming Together to Celebrate Southeast Australian Aboriginal Art, Frances Edmonds, Sabra Thorner, Maree Clarke (editors)  

ngargee: Coming Together to Celebrate Southeast Australian Aboriginal Art is a deeply engaging and richly layered work that celebrates the vibrancy, innovation and resilience of south-east Australian Aboriginal art. Edited by Frances Edmonds, Sabra Thorner and Maree Clarke, this volume places art at its heart, with a particular focus on the groundbreaking creative practice of Clarke, a trailblazing artist. ngargee offers the reader a deep appreciation of First Nations culture, storytelling and perspectives.

This book is a monumental achievement, masterfully weaving art, storytelling and cultural activism. It highlights the critical role of intercultural collaboration in celebrating and safeguarding First Nations knowledge systems, making it an essential read for anyone passionate about art and cultural heritage.

The book cover artwork, Seeing the Invisible (2024), by Clarke (Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boonwurrung) and Mitch Mahoney (Boonwurrung/Barkindji), exemplifies Clarke’s commitment to collaboration within her family and community. The cover conveys a visual narrative of the rivers that connect us all, underscoring the interconnectedness of people and place. Each symbol and mark holds meaning, including the two red symbols representing men and women.

These designs, rich in cultural heritage, have now been passed down by Clarke to her nieces and nephews, empowering them to incorporate these elements into their own art practices and ensuring the continuity of this knowledge for future generations.

A celebration of intercultural collaboration

One of the standout aspects of this book is its unique foundation in intercultural collaboration. Each chapter represents a dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous contributors, weaving diverse perspectives into a cohesive narrative that amplifies the voices of Aboriginal artists. This cooperative framework enriches the reader’s understanding of south-east Australian Aboriginal art as both a reflection of ancestral knowledge and an assertion of cultural sovereignty.

Centring Female Indigenous artists

A vital thread running through ngargee is its emphasis on female Indigenous artists, with Clarke – artist, curator and cultural revivalist – serving as an anchor for the book’s themes. Clarke’s contributions, along with those of Dr Vicki Couzens, illuminate the pivotal role of women in the preservation and innovation of cultural practices. The book’s stories and artworks highlight the intergenerational transfer of knowledge and the resilience of First Nations communities through the lenses of remarkable women like these and other book contributors such as Julie Gough and Vicki West.

Striking variety and diverse contributions

The book’s breadth is a testament to the vibrancy of south-east Australian Aboriginal art. From possum skin cloaks and kangaroo tooth necklaces to contemporary media such as 3D photographs and glasswork, the variety of artistic expressions is astonishing. Each of the 24 contributors brings a unique perspective, creating a mosaic that celebrates the depth and complexity of Aboriginal cultural heritage.

The contributors, many of whom hail from Victoria, and some from Tasmania and southern New South Wales, provide region-specific insights while addressing globally resonant themes including storytelling, truth-telling and cultural resilience. This geographical focus grounds the book in the specificities of south-east Australia, challenging the long-standing marginalisation of this region’s artistic traditions in favour of those from central and northern Australia.

A timely and necessary resource

With its lush illustrations and thoughtful analysis, ngargee is not only visually stunning, but also intellectually enriching. It serves as an indispensable resource for educators, curators and art enthusiasts, providing tools to engage with south-east Australian Aboriginal art in meaningful ways.

The book’s emphasis on intercultural learning and decolonising knowledge systems makes it particularly valuable for museum professionals and educators committed to inclusive practices.

A transformative journey

At its core, ngargee is a transformative exploration of how art acts as a vessel for Ancestral memory, cultural survival and intercultural connection. By focusing on Indigenous ways of knowing and doing, the book invites readers to unlearn colonial biases and embrace relationality as a means of understanding the world.

In celebrating the resilience and innovation of Aboriginal artists in south-east Australia, ngargee not only fills a long-overdue gap in the recognition of this region’s art practices, but also positions itself as a critical work in the ongoing dialogue about cultural revitalisation and sovereignty. Whether you are an educator, an art lover or simply someone seeking to deepen your understanding of Aboriginal culture, this book is an essential read.

Clarke, incidentally, was the first female Aboriginal artist to hold a solo exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria in 2021. When will we see the next solo exhibition by a female Aboriginal artist, and how long must we wait?

ngargee: Coming Together to Celebrate Southeast Australian Aboriginal Art, edited by Frances Edmonds, Sabra Thorner, Maree Clarke

Publisher: Aboriginal Studies Press

ISBN: 9781922752024

Format: Paperback

Publication date: 18 November 2024

RRP: $59.95