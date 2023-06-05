News

Book review: Island of Yeahnahnesia – Vol 1 by Yok and Sheryo

After presenting the ’Yeahnahnesia’ exhibition at AGWA, artists Yok and Sheryo further share the scope of their world building.
5 Jun 2023
Celina Lei

Visual Arts

‘The Island of Yeahnahnesia – Vol 1’ by artists Yok and Sheryo. Photo: Uyen Cao. Image: Courtesy the artists.

The island of Yeahnahnesia (yeah-nah-nesia) is a fictional paradise conceived by artists Yok and Sheryo, who presented the namesake exhibition at the Art Gallery of Western Australia from 12 November 2022 to 30 April 2023.

Read: Exhibition review: Yeahnahnesia, Art Gallery of Western Australia

Fittingly, the exhibition publication is presented like a travel guide that details the history and culture of Yeahnahnesia. For those who didn’t get the chance to visit the exhibition, it’s an opportunity to delve into the artists’ imagination and take a moment of pause from the everyday hustle.

At the centre of the Yeahnahnesia philosophy of life is surf, cold beer, peace, love and relaxation. Its inhabitants live carefree and harmoniously on an island that is protected by fierce animal deities and is rich in psychedelic plants. It’s a place few will get to visit, making this collection of notes and sketches evermore valuable.

The Island of Yeahnahnesia – Vol 1 is part travel guide, part bedtime story and part exhibition documentation – all imbued with the island’s easygoing, live-in-the-present philosophy.

Local Yeahnahnesians live in seamless harmony with animals and nature. Morals and values are held in high regard, exemplified through the island’s most important annual event, ‘Flag That Shit’ day. Each flag holds a belief, such as ‘Go with the flow’ and ‘Failure means nothing’.

A central landmark of Yeahnahnesia is the Temple of Frivolous Wishes, a place of community gathering that celebrates the slow life. The structure is emblematic of the island’s cultural diversity, from street art to Buddhism, feng shui to surf culture.

Some of the most curious objects of Yeahnahnesia are presented in these pages, including the Some Kind of Frog Thing Candy Box, a Sunday Spirit bottle and formidable wood-carve totems.

More than simply a documentation of the exhibition itself, Island of Yeahnahnesia presents the scope of Yok and Sheryo’s world building. It’s rich with whimsical characters, dreamy environments and sophisticated artefacts.

Whether you have visited Yeahnahnesia or not, the gold-embossed, red fabric-bound publication is an adventure in itself.

The Island of Yeahnahnesia – Vol 1 by Yok and Sheryo
Publisher: Yok and Sheryo and The Art Gallery of Western Australia
ISBN: 9781922868022
Format: Fabric bound hard cover, Edition of 800
Pages: 120pp
Publication date: 2023
RRP: $55

