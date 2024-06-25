Book review, Fool Me Twice, Benjamin Stevenson

Fool Me Twice is the overarching title of Benjamin Stevenson’s two novellas: Find Us and Last One to Leave. One of the stories is printed upside down and back to front resulting in two front covers, each proudly proclaiming ‘Two Mysteries in One’. I found the gimmicky book presentation mildly irritating but no doubt some will find it amusing. Of course, it in no way detracts from either of the two yarns (nor does it add anything).

Both the stories are intriguing mysteries which can be devoured at one sitting. Both have many unexpected twists and turns designed to fool the reader – in my case, I was fooled twice.

Last One to Leave follows a group of people caught in a bizarre reality TV show in which participants must have one hand continuously touching a wall. The last one with their hand on the wall wins. It is easy to identify with Ryan, the main character, who is sympathetically drawn and trying to put his life back together after the death of his wife, for the sake of his young daughter. But, perhaps because of the nature of the reality show involved, much of Last One to Leave is not only slow-paced but at times boring. The plot has people standing or sitting around doing nothing much for a considerable time, and it is therefore perhaps not surprising that Stevenson fails to relay the story in either a fast-paced or spellbinding manner. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say there are still many surprises in store for the reader.

Find Us, on the other hand, is fast paced throughout. Its protagonist is Claudette Holloway, an internet detective tasked with finding potential evildoers by using psychology and her knowledge of how people behave socially on the internet. She uses fake identities on social media sites to find individuals who are plotting serious crimes, such as killing people at a school. Holloway never makes any of her online avatars female because if her ‘profile picture is even close to attractive enough for boys to want to interact with her, they always assume she’s an old man trying to bait them … nothing unmasks a fake profile faster than sex’.

Holloway is devastated when her own children disappear and uses her professional skills to try to rescue them. You don’t expect subtle characterisation in this sort of story, but the character comes across as very realistic, which is more than can be said of some of the supporting characters, not least the leading villain.