Your NSW Election arts policy checklist

From the politicians

What the NSW Coalition will deliver for the arts – read Ben Franklin’s promise to the sector.

In short, his party promises to:

build upon the successes of its Creative Koori program to enhance support for Aboriginal creative practitioners

remain committed to the ‘Bringing Them Home’ repatriation project, funding a dedicated team of professionals at the Australian Museum to repatriate ancestral remains

ensure that every town and city across NSW thrives and can tap into the talent and enterprise of the NSW creative sector through festivals, galleries, theatres and venues

embrace the state’s rich creative culture to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy arts experiences, and for artists to reach their creative potential

build on the State Government’s cultural investment in Western Sydney, including an $840 million commitment to deliver Powerhouse Parramatta and the Castle Hill Discovery Centre, and

fund 14 arts and cultural projects valued at over $345 million through its WestInvest Fund, to enhance and strengthen Western Sydney’s reputation as a leading creative and cultural hub.

An arts portfolio should raise questions; NSW Labor provides answers – read John Graham’s outline how.

Graham outlines Labor’s four principles for change:

The first principle is that art should be defend for art’s sake.

The second principle is this simple statement: First Peoples first.

The third principle is a plan is needed to grow the arts and culture sector in NSW.

Fourthly, that plan has to tell the story of arts and culture in NSW – to celebrate its strengths.

He adds that there are six reasons why these are the pillars for the state’s future:

We should do that because as a state we’re good at it. We should adopt a creative industries approach because it’s actually what is happening on the ground. We should adopt a creative industries approach because that reflects the key finding of research conducted by A New Approach in its fifth insight report. We should adopt a creative industries approach because we want all of government support for creativity. We should adopt a creative industries approach: because the robots are coming. The Opposition should drive this because this is a modern Labor approach.

The Greens’ plan to make NSW the State of the Arts – read what Cate Faehrmann plans for the sector.

In short, NSW Greens promise to:

start by reversing the years of damage and neglect caused by cuts and underfunding from the Liberal-National Government

create a $50 million arts and cultural investment fund to help support Western Sydney community arts

establish an Aboriginal Art Gallery in Western Sydney, provide $40 million in funding to restore the Roxy Theatre in Parramatta, and fund a new theatre and gallery in Campbelltown, while increasing funding via Destination NSW for small and medium sized arts and culture events in Western Sydney

nurture vibrant cultural centres around NSW, providing flexible employment and location opportunities for artists, making more room for diversity in the arts, and invigorating neighbourhoods and communities

secure Regional Arts NSW with ongoing annual funding of $200,000 to support the statewide network of Regional Arts Development Organisations, and embed a First Nations Arts Development team in each one

introduce a universal well-being payment – based on the cost of living, it will increase if and when costs go up, and

reconnect music with young people by offering those aged 15-24 vouchers worth $200 a year to spend on gigs and live music, and revive our festivals, targeting on-the-job training for artists and crew in Western Sydney and regional areas.

From the Independents

Independent Elizabeth Farrelly believes that ‘a thriving arts and culture sector is essential to our well-being and to spark the creative spirit in our communities.’ Ahead of NSW Election 2023 she is calling for:

investment in the arts and culture also creates jobs and contributes to our economy

cutting of costs and red tape for community cultural projects, and

the re-establishment of the long tradition of fine arts courses in NSW TAFE and in NSW prisons.

From the sector

National Association of Visual Artists (NAVA) – Penelope Benton, Executive Director

‘We’d like to see commitments from NSW election candidates to follow the lead of the Australian Government and endorse NAVA’s Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design.

‘The impacts of the pandemic and extreme weather events linked to climate change have left the sector under immense financial strain.

‘For the incoming NSW Parliament, NAVA is calling for investment in First Nations-led arts education and training to support First Nations employment and representation; a clear commitment to ensuring public funding is contingent on the adequate payment of visual artists (with funding levels adequate to support those payments); targeted crisis support for the visual arts, craft and design sector to ensure galleries and organisations can respond to emergencies without drawing funds away from their ongoing work; and infrastructure investment for public galleries to employ and retain specialist staff, repair and maintain their existing buildings, complete accessibility upgrades, build their art collections and tour exhibitions.’

Museums and Galleries NSW (M&G NSW)– Brett Adlington, CEO

‘Museums, galleries and Aboriginal cultural centres play a vital role in telling local stories and enhancing community cohesion. This is particularly so in regional NSW and Western Sydney. M&G NSW’s focus is to ensure that the small to medium sector continues to be respected, and funded, to deliver quality programming to their communities.

‘We also want to see a continuation of support to boost the capacity of the sector. The Strategic Museum Roadmap is an example of this capacity building, and is a document we call for endorsement by NSW Government.

‘Further, the past 12 months have been a challenge for many communities and organisations across the state. The State Government has been responsive to the needs of the cultural sector, and we would call for whoever the Minister for the Arts is after the election to continue this advocacy at times of need.’

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia – Annabelle Herd, CEO

ARIA and PPCA welcome the pre-election commitment from NSW Labor of $103 million for contemporary music in NSW.

Herd says: ‘This strong focus on the contemporary music industry in NSW is a very welcome commitment from a major party. Ahead of the election, it is vital that all parties recognise the huge cultural and economic potential that music can offer the state, provided it is given considered support. We urge all parties to follow suit, so music in NSW can flourish.’

You can read more about the plan via Vote Music.

APRA AMCOS – Dean Ormston, Chief Executive

APRA AMCOS also applauds the election commitment made today by NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns and Opposition Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy John Graham to supercharge the state’s contemporary music industry.



‘This election commitment is historic. This level of investment will put NSW on par with some of the great music jurisdictions of the world: Quebec in Canada, Liverpool in England and Seoul in South Korea,’ says Ormston.

‘There have been five parliamentary inquiries into the NSW music industry since 2018 that investigated the regulatory and investment barriers limiting the sector’s activity and potential.

‘We urge all parties to unite around a substantive investment and serious regulatory reform to support the music industry. We need a multi-partisan approach to ensure we can succeed and ensure NSW remains a key engine room for our global industry.’

The NSW Election will be held Saturday, 25 March 2023.

