World of the Book returns with one of the earliest and rarest printed English books

A book that marks the birth of English printing is part of State Library Victoria's latest exhibition display.
31 May 2024
Thuy On
Writing and Publishing

William Caxton’s ‘The Myrrour of the Worlde’, printed in 1490. Photo: Christian Capurro.

Since 2015 State Library Victoria (SLV) has presented a collection of highlights garnered from the Library’s own rare books collection. Every year the display is refreshed with a different selection of printed works.

2024 marks 550 years since the birth of English printing, so it’s appropriate and timely that this year, World of the Book: the rare, the sacred and the iconic is presenting a second edition of William Caxton’s The Myrrour of the Worlde (c.1489–1490). Valued at around $250,000, it’s one of only two copies in the world.

English merchant William Caxton (c.1422–1491) brought Gutenberg’s printing press to England in 1474, after learning the craft in Cologne, Germany. Caxton established England’s first printing press in London, but despite many years of production, very few examples of his printing remain.

SLV is in possession of some fragments of Caxton’s work, as well as the complete volume of The Myrrour of the Worlde, which was acquired in 1936.  

SLV Director of Collections, Monika Szunejko says the Library is excited to celebrate this key anniversary in the history of English printing. ‘William Caxton was first and foremost a businessman who saw an opportunity. It’s likely he never imagined that by printing in English for the first time, he would help to create the English language we know today, the most widely spoken language in the world.’ 

The Myrrour of the Worlde is an early type of encyclopaedia and the first English printed book to include illustrations. It shows how books have the power to alter the course of history.’

History of suffragettes also featured in exhibition

Also new this year are key works documenting the history of the suffragettes, including activists from the 17th and 18th centuries, Mary Astell and Mary Wollstonecraft, as well as Australian activist Vida Goldstein. There are also mementos of the bravery of women punished in their fight for equal rights.

These particular acquisitions were made possible thanks to the Library’s pioneering Women Writers Fund and the support of philanthropists Krystyna Campbell-Pretty AM and Helen Sykes.

There are five themes in this exhibition: Books and Ideas, Books and Imagination, Exploring the World, Art and Nature, and Artists and Books.

Other highlights from the exhibition for 2024 include: 

  • first editions by Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winner Toni Morrison, including The Bluest Eye (1970) and Beloved (1987)
  • first editions by Haruki Murakami including Norwegian Wood (1985)
  • original Australian pulp fiction art
  • Victorian contemporary artists’ responses to natural history books
  • Tale of Genji: the world’s first novel, written by a woman, Murasaki Shikibu
  • Art Deco and modernity in France and Japan
  • woodcuts and expression, including the first wordless graphic novel by a woman
  • the work of Victorian painter and book artist Theo Strasser, and
  • Winnie the Pooh.

World of the Book will see over 300 works on display from c. 2000 BCE to the present day, many for the first time.  

World of the Book: the rare, the sacred and the iconic is open now and will be exhibited until 8 May 2025 at the State Library of Victoria. Virtual tours are also available. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

