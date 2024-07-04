News

Winter warmers: 18 new art books to curl up with

Warm up with these new art publications hot off the press.
4 Jul 2024
Gina Fairley
Woman in jeans and red jumper reading a book inside with warm drink.

Warming winter reads. Photo: Matias North, Unsplash.

Too cold to head out to the galleries? Then why not pick up and art book and stay creatively connected this winter?

ArtsHub takes a look at recent releases.

Read: Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

1. Always Was, Always Will Be 

illustration of an indigenous hand in fist. book cover.
‘Always Was Always Will Be’. Publisher: Magabala Books.

Always Was, Always Will Be takes a closer look at some of the iconic First Peoples protest movements of the last 200 years and celebrates the strength, wisdom and bravery of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Author, Boonwurrung Elder Aunty Fay Muir says: ‘The book’s narratives need to be read, discussed and then students can go on a learning journey to further their understanding and knowledge about the history in this country.’ She has co-authored the publication with Sue Lawson (Our Place series). It’s a highly recommended resource for young people.

Publisher: Magabala Books partners with Reconciliation Australia
Format: Hard cover, 90 pages
ISBN: 978-1-922777-61-4
Price: $28
Released: June

2. Archie Moore: Kith and Kin

grey toned and blurred photo of Aboriginal woman. book cover.
‘Archie Moore: Kith and Kin’. Publisher: Spector Books, Leipzig.

Venice Biennale Golden Lion winner, Kamilaroi/Bigambul artist Archie Moore, is renowned for politically astute and materially delicate portrayals of self and national histories. This black monograph draws upon the artist’s research with family, community and archivists to celebrate First Nations Australian sovereignty and kinship ties. Essays highlight how Moore enacts Indigenous language maintenance and confronts ongoing legacies of colonisation, including the over-incarceration of Indigenous people in Australia. The publication centres a First Nations Australian understanding of time, where past, present and future are coexistent. The book and corresponding exhibition curated by Ellie Buttrose were commissioned by Creative Australia. Texts by Djon Mundine, Diane Bell, Felicity Meakins, Larissa Behrendt, Macarena Gómez-Barris, Raymond Kelly and Melissa Lucashenko.

Publisher: Spector Books, Leipzig (Germany)
Editors: Ellie Buttrose, Grace Lucas-Pennington
Designer: Žiga Testen, Stuart Geddes
Format: thread-stitched brochure, 304 pages
ISBN: 9783959058469
Price: $52
Released: April
Available: QAGOMA Store

3. Pharaoh

Book cover with picture of Egyptian stone head.
‘Pharaoh’. Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia & Aotearoa/New Zealand) and the British Museum, London.

Produced in collaboration with the British Museum on the occasion of its travelling exhibition to NGV International, this in-depth publication features contributions from renowned Egyptologists and art historians from across the globe. The expert research features alongside images making it a great coffee table flicker, or a deep dive to learn more.

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand) and the British Museum, London
Format: jacketed softcover, 288 pages
ISBN: 9781922398086
Price: $50
Released: June

4. Wendy Sharpe: Many lives

Book cover of woman surrounded with bright colourful paintings. Wendy Sharpe.
‘Wendy Sharpe: Many Lives’. Publisher: Wakefield Press.

Wendy Sharpe: Many Lives follows Spellbound, her solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW (until 11 August). Sharpe has touched many lives, from the East Timorese at a time of war to women who have been in jail or are refugees. The title also resonates with Sharpe’s family tree, which includes a number of Ukrainian psychics. Essays by Elizabeth Fortescue, art critic John McDonald, curator Justin Paton, drawing specialist Anne Ryan, and writers Scott Bevan and Stephanie Wood.

Publisher: Wakefield Press
Author: Elizabeth Fortescue
ISBN: 9781923042407
Price: $80
Released: July

5. Refugia

Book cover with red flowers and large test spelling Refugia,
‘Refugia’, by Elfie Shiosaki. Publisher: Magabala Books.

Refugia is described as ‘an unparalleled work of vision and political fury’ from Noongar and Yawuru poet and scholar Elfie Shiosaki. Inspired by the Beeliar/Swan River and the NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s first year of science, this collection draws on colonial archives to contest the occupation of Noongar Country. Released ahead of the bicentennial year of the colony of Western Australia, Shiosaki’s book looks to the stars and back to the earth to make sense of memory and the afterlife of imperial violence.  

Publisher: Magabala Books
Format: paperback, 96 pages
ISBN: 978-1-922777-13-3
Price: $28
Released: July

Read: 5 tips to launch your book

6. Nell X McCahon

Tan book cover with black text Nell X McCahon
‘Nell X McCahon’. Publisher: The Dowse Art Museum and Art Link.

This stunning exhibition catalogue was published to coincide with Nell X McCahon – Through the Wall of Birth and Death, currently showing at The Dowse Art Museum, NZ (until 1 September). It explores the mesmerising conversation between works of Nell and McCahon as they navigate the complexities of life, death and beyond.

Publisher: The Dowse Art Museum and Art Link
Format: soft cover, 96 pages
ISBN: 978-1-0670078-0-5
Price: $60
Released: February

7. Africa Fashion

Pink book cover with African man wearing shiney green pants and top with flower.
‘African Fashion’. Publisher: V&A Museum.

Africa Fashion explores how radical post-independence social and political reordering sparked a cultural renaissance across the continent. It accompanies the celebrated exhibition travelling from the V&A Museum in London, and currently showing at NGV International. With contributions from experts on cloth, fashion and cultural history, as well as the voices of makers and designers, this book offers a window into one of the most innovative, exciting and thoughtful areas of fashion today.

Publisher: V&A
Edited by: Christine Checinska
Format: hardback, 224 pages
ISBN: 9781838510275
Price: $60

8. Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses

Black and white book cover with female fashion model wearing sculptural spiral top
‘Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses’. Publisher: Lannoo.

The catalogue for QAGOMA’s stunning exhibition, Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses, offers an overview of her work over the past 16 years, but also explores van Herpen’s forward-looking vision of fashion on a deeper level. On the basis of 100 dresses, it becomes clear how much the designer challenges our vision of haute couture. Foreword by actress Tilda Swinton.

Publisher: Lannoo
ISBN: 978-9401496063
Price: $130
Released: February

9. Gauguin’s World: Tōna Iho, Tōna Ao

Book cover Gauguin with island woman looking over shoulder and wearing red dress.
‘Gauguin’s World: Tōna Iho, Tōna Ao’. Publisher: National Gallery of Australia.

The exhibition catalogue Gauguin’s World: Tōna Iho, Tōna Ao is described as an ‘authoritative publication’, edited by the internationally esteemed scholar of 19th century French art, Henri Loyrette. It traces Gauguin’s artistic journey from Denmark to Brittany and Provence, then to Martinique, Tahiti and finally the Marquesas Islands in Polynesia. It offers wide-ranging perspectives on Gauguin’s life and practice by Nicholas Thomas, Vaiana Giraud, Norma Broude and Miriama Bono, with a particular focus on Gauguin’s time in the Pacific, to illuminate the artist in all his human and artistic complexity.

Publisher: National Gallery of Australia
Format: paperback, 288 pages
ISBN: 9780642335081
Price: $60
Released: June

10. James Drinkwater: I Love You More Than Paintings. Works 2008-2024

Orange bookcover with word Drinkwater and abstract painting below text.
‘James Drinkwater: I Love You More Than Paintings’. Publisher: Art Ink in partnership with Nicholas Thompson Gallery, Melbourne.

James Drinkwater: I Love You More Than Paintings. Works 2008-2024 is a rich and comprehensive collection of James Drinkwater’s work that also features the artist in conversation with Ineke Dane, an essay by Louise Martin-Chew and foreword by Nicholas Thompson.

Publisher: Art Ink in partnership with Nicholas Thompson Gallery, Melbourne
Format: hardcover, 296 pages
ISBN: 978-0-6456988-3-1
Price: $80

11. Choreography and the Museum

Green book cover with pink blurred light through the centre.
‘Precarious Movements: Choreography and the Museum’. Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria.

Precarious Movements: Choreography and the Museum is a survey of the choreographic turn within the visual arts, mapping a new field of practice that considers dance a contemporary-art media. Featuring more than 20 expert contributions from performers, scholars, critics, choreographers and arts professionals working across archives, conservation, curation and production, this publication scopes the work of the artists and institutions, and the legacy and trace of choreography in the museum today. Edited by Erin Brannigan, Pip Wallis, Hannah Mathews and Louise Lawson with Amita Kirpalani.

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria
Format: jacketed paperback, 232 pages
ISBN: 9781922398079
Price: $70
Published: March

12. Julie Blyfield: Chasing a passion

White book cover with picture of necklace with green gems.
‘Julie Blyfield: Chasing a passion’. Publisher: Wakefield Press.

In 2007, Blyfield became the recipient of the South Australian Living Artist (SALA) Award, one outcome of which was the publication of a monograph on her work written by Stephanie Radok and Dick Richards. This second volume detailing Blyfield’s prolific artistic career identifies the developments and salient influences in her practice in the 17 years since the publication of the SALA monograph. It coincides with the exhibition JamFactory ICON Julie Blyfield: Chasing a Passion opening 19 July, before touring nationally.

Publisher: Wakefield Press
Editors: Caitlin Eyre, Bronwyn Watson
Format: hardcover, 160 pages
ISBN: 9781923042506
Price: $60
Released: August

13. Adam Lee: Ghost Smoke

Book cover with abstract painting in earthy tones.
‘Adam Lee: Ghost Smoke’. Publisher: Art Ink and STATION Australia.

A comprehensive survey of the last decade of work from Macedon Ranges artist Adam Lee. Through his works on canvas and paper, Lee builds worlds where allegory and atmosphere coalesce to suggest a highly personal outlook informed by collective folklore and legend.

Publisher: Art Ink and STATION Australia
Format: hard cover, 200 pages, limited edition of 800
ISBN: 978-0-6456988-5-5
Price: $65
Pre-order now for August launch

14. David Horvitz – Eighty ways to steal a book

Leaf green coloured book cover with white text. No picture.
‘David Horvitz – Eighty ways to steal a book’. Publisher: Edition Taube (Munich/Zurich) x Perimeter Editions (Melbourne).

David Horvitz’s guide on how to steal books details 80 ways, from the very practical, to the witty, imaginative and romantic. Originally published in 2013, this paperback reissue is making the sought after title available again at an affordable price. This publication originated in 2011 as a conversation in The Classroom at Printed Matter’s NY Art Book Fair.

Publisher: Edition Taube (Munich/Zurich) x Perimeter Editions (Melbourne).
Format: softcover, 86 pages
ISBN: 978-3-945900-72-7
Price: $20

15. Who Were the Ancient Egyptians?

Children's book cover with Egyptian illustrations.
‘Who Were the Ancient Egyptians?’ Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria.

Who Were the Ancient Egyptians? is a publication produced by the National Gallery of Victoria to sit alongside its children’s exhibition Ancient Egypt for Kids. This book takes a journey down the Nile River to discover the pyramids, pharaohs and people of ancient Egypt, as well as the art they made to last forever. Learn how to write your name in hieroglyphs, solve ancient maths problems and bake bread using an ancient Egyptian recipe! 

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria
Format: suitable for children aged 5+ 
ISBN: 9781922398116
Price: $20

16. Observations: Moments in Design History

Black and white book cover with purple text and picture of marble statues.
‘Observations: Moments in Design History’. Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria.

Discover the ideas, materials and technologies that shaped global design in times of change and the key practitioners who changed the course of design history. Observations: Moments in Design History explores the work of seminal artists and designers Josiah Wedgwood, George Nakashima, Ettore Sottsass, Seulgi Lee, Salvador Dalí, Louisa Thomson-Price, Sylvia Pankhurst and Frank Lloyd Wright, among others. A group of different writers flesh out this history.

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria
Format: paperback, 304 pages
ISBN: 9781922398093
Price: $50
Released: May

17. Julia Robinson

White book cover with detail of pink fabric sculpture
‘Julia Robinson’. Publisher: Wakefield Press.

Since 2003, Julia Robinson’s textile-focused sculpture and installation practice has ruminated on enduring human narratives around sacrifice, sex and death. In this, the first major publication dedicated to Robinson’s practice, curator Leigh Robb, novelist and poet Hannah Kent and visual artist Jess Taylor examine her work through their respective lenses and weave together the visual art, literature, folklore and film most influential to Robinson’s practice.

Publisher: Wakefield Press
Editors: Leigh Robb, Jess Taylor, Hannah Kent
ISBN: 9781923042520
Price: $60
Released: August

18. If You Don’t Fight … You Lose: Politics, Posters and PAM

Book cover with illustration of two women wearing work overalls.
‘If You Don’t Fight … You Lose: Politics, Posters and PAM’. Publisher: Wakefield Press.

Adelaide’s Progressive Art Movement (PAM), born out of the Flinders University exhibition and spearheaded by radical thinkers Brian Medlin and Ann Newmarch, united artists, writers, poets, filmmakers, actors and musicians determined to cultivate a politically progressive culture rooted in local issues, while vehemently opposing US imperialism. Five decades on, Catherine Speck and Jude Adams tell PAM’s little remembered story. Essays by Catherine Speck, Jude Adams, Julie Ewington and Suzanne Close.

Publisher: Wakefield Press
ISBN: 9781923042544
Price: $40
Released: May

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

