Who will be showing in the 2026 Biennale of Sydney?

Curator Hoor Al Qasimi has now announced 53 artists for her 25th Biennale of Sydney, opening next March.
27 Oct 2025 10:13
Gina Fairley
Crowd gathered around a car as art installation with green lights and music. Joe Namy

Joe Namy, ‘Automobile Sharjah’, 2022, variable channel sound performance for cars with super modified stereo systems. Commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. Photo: Big Boss. Courtesy of the artist.

Internationally celebrated curator Hoor Al Qasimi was announced as leading the 25th edition of the Biennale of Sydney last May. 

Today (27 October), she has announced the next wave of artists and projects that will shape her theme Rememory, ahead of the 2026 exhibition.

Of Arabic heritage, Al Qasimi is the eighth woman appointed to lead the Biennale of Sydney – an exhibition she has visited every iteration of over the past decade. This means that she is familiar with the sites and the contemporary landscape here in Sydney.

Al Qasimi has chosen the White Bay Power Station, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney, Campbelltown Arts Centre, and Penrith Regional Gallery to deliver her exhibition. 

Today, she named an additional 16 artists and collectives for the 2026 edition, bringing the current number to 53. The artists come from 31 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala, India, USA, Argentina, Lebanon, France, Ireland, Ethiopia, Algeria and Taiwan.

Her theme, Rememory, takes its title from celebrated author Toni Morrison, and explores the intersection of memory and history as a means of revisiting, reconstructing and reclaiming histories that have been erased or repressed.

ReadHoor Al Qasimi to helm 25th Biennale of Sydney

Al Qasimi says of her exhibition: ‘Working with artists to bring Rememory to life, I am struck by the profound timeliness of this edition. The Biennale has always been a site for the most vital, urgent and resonant art of its moment. Yet this edition feels especially present, even insistent – an irony, perhaps, as Rememory turns to the written, visual, and oral histories of culture, context, family, and country. I am deeply honoured to collaborate with such extraordinary artists, to accompany them in their processes, and to collectively honour Toni Morrison’s words. Together, we illuminate the overlooked and forgotten histories upon which the world is built.’

Additional artists, making up the final and full list, will be announced in the coming months. 

The exhibition will be presented free to the public from 14 March to 14 June 2026.

25th Biennale of Sydney: 16 new artists named to participate

Three men in ethnic costume walking down a street. Dread Scott. Biennale of Sydney
Dread Scott, ‘All African People’s Consulate’ (installation view), 2024, participatory. Photo: Francesco Barasciutti. Courtesy of the artist and Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York.

International artists announced as participating in the 2026 exhibition: 

  • Nikesha Breeze (USA)
  • Dread Scott (USA)
  • Nahom Teklehaimanot (Ethiopia/Kenya)
  • Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn (Vietnam/USA)
  • Joe Namy (Lebanon / USA/UK) 
  • Sandra Monterroso (Maya Q’qchi’, Guatemala).

Australian artists added to the list include:

  • Abdul Abdullah (Australia/Thailand)
  • Dennis Golding (Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay, Australia)
  • Helen Grace (Australia)
  • Wendy Hubert (Yindjibarndi Country, Australia)
  • Richard Bell (Kamilaroi/Kooma/Jiman/Gurang Gurang, Australia)
  • Merilyn Fairskye Fairskye (Australia) & Michiel Dolk (Netherlands/Australia)
  • Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow, Bruce Johnson McLean, from the Wierdi people of the Birri Gubba Nation, has also revealed the group of artists commissioned under this initiative.
Installation in white gallery with rocks and fruit sitting on top. Biennale of Sydney
Edgar Calel, ‘Ru k’ox k’ob’el jun ojer etemab’el (The Echo of an Ancient Form of Knowledge)’, 2021, installation-Performance. Photo: James Retief. Courtesy of the artist, Tate Modern and Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala.

15 First Nations artists from around the world will create new work for the 25th Biennale of Sydney, including: 

  • Ángel Poyón (Maya Kaqchikel, Guatemala)
  • Angélica Serech (Maya Kaqchikel, Guatemala)
  • Cannupa Hanska Luger (Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota/New Mexico, USA)
  • Carmen Glynn-Braun (Kaytetye, Arrernte, Anmatyerr, Australia)
  • Edgar Calel (Kaqchikel, Guatemala)
  • Fernando Poyón (Maya Kaqchikel, Guatemala)
  • Frank Young & The Kulata Tjuta Project (Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Australia)
  • Gabriel Chaile (Argentina / Lisbon)
  • Gunybi Ganambarr (Yolŋu (Ŋaymil) people, Australia)
  • John Harvey & Walter Waia (Kalaw Kawaw Ya/Saibai Island, Torres Strait, Australia) and Walter Waia (Kalaw Kawaw Ya/Saibai Island, Torres Strait, Australia)
  • John Prince Siddon (Walmajarri, Australia)
  • Nancy Yukuwal McDinny (Garrwa/Yanyuwa, Australia)
  • Rose B. Simpson (Santa Clara Pueblo, USA)
  • Tania Willard (Secwepemcúlecw, Canada)
  • Warraba Weatherall (Kamilaroi, Australia)

6 picks from first artworks announced for the 25th Biennale of Sydney

Nikesha Breeze will present an interactive, immersive installation of large-scale fabric columns crafted to resemble African Baobab trees, entitled Living Histories. Breeze works from a global African diasporic and Afro-Futurist perspective to explore first-hand accounts of enslaved African-Americans in the Antebellum South as an act of archival reclamation. See it at White Bay Power Station. 

Collage style painting with three figures with big eyes. Biennale of Sydney
Nahom Teklehaimanot, ‘Haggard Faces I’, 2024, acrylic on canvas. Photo: Eyerusalem Jiregna. Courtesy of the artist and Addis fine art gallery, Addis Ababa.

Eritrean artist Nahom Teklehaimanot presents a suite of three new large-scale canvases, titled This is My Silence You Name the Sound. Using his signature collage style, these figurative works understand displacement as a balancing act between exile and solidarity, from the lived experienced of a refugee. See it at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Lebanese filmmakers and artists Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige create a new work exploring patterns of human migration – one that crosses the path of the annual mass red crab migration to Australia. The immersive multimedia installation at Campbelltown Arts Centre explores constant movement, migrations, dreams and imaginaries of utopian “elsewheres”.

Monica Rani-Rudhar’s new multi-channel video installation will explore the colonial legacies of both trauma and resistance embodied in family stories, heirlooms and bloodlines at Penrith Regional Gallery.

Symptomatic of a sprawling colonial project throughout the region and utilising archival records of Tonga during the 19th century, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) based artist Benjamin Work, of Tongan and Orcadian/Shetlander hohoko (lineage), will look at the merging of Western clothing and materials with traditional Tongan dress. This new work extends these adaptations in an innovative sculptural tribute to the endurance of culture at Chau Chak Wing Museum.

London-based Lebanese artist and musician Joe Namy presents a new iteration of his work Automobile, a large-scale multi-channel sound installation which uses local cars fitted out with super-modified stereo systems as his instruments. First realised in Beirut, Lebanon in 2012, each presentation of Automobile engages with local communities of auto-enthusiasts to create an energetic gathering space, for the people, with the people. The work will be presented as a free performance with registration required in Parramatta Town Square on 21 March 2026.

25th Biennale of Sydney: Key days and information

Tuesday 10 March 2026: Media Preview
Friday 13 March: Lights On opening night
Wednesday 11 – Friday 13 March 2026: Vernissage (Professional Preview)
Saturday 14 March – Sunday 14 June 2026: 25th Biennale of Sydney open to the public
Admission is free.

For further information on the Biennale of Sydney.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

