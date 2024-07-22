What will the Yara River look like in 2070?

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has invited eight leading Australian landscape architecture and design firms to reimagine the lands and waters of Birrarung (the Yarra River).

The project, titled Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070, will feature renders, illustrations, 3D models, interactive maps and multimedia, to visualise what the river corridor may be like in another half century.

Sonya Kilkenny, Victorian Minister for Planning says: ‘The Victorian Government’s 2017 Yarra River Protection Act – the first and only legislation of its kind in Australia – recognises and classifies our river as a living entity… This important exhibition highlights some imaginative real-world solutions for how our communities can enjoy and preserve this beautiful natural and cultural resource into the future.’

The designers are Aspect Studios, Bush Projects, McGregor Coxall, Office, Openwork, Realm Studios, SBLA and TCL. The teams were invited to explore how emerging technologies, science and First Nations knowledge systems may influence or enhance our relationship with Birrarung and, more importantly, provoke thinking on better river health as we journey towards that future date.

The outcome will offer ‘both speculative and real-world solutions for the future management of our waterways, highlighting the valuable role and impact of landscape design in the protection of our waterways,’ explains the NGV.

What they imagined

The Gallery outlines the projects of the six designers/landscape architects:

Project by landscape architect studio Realm, ‘Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070’, NGV Melbourne. Image: Supplied courtesy Realm.

Using urban density and heat mapping analysis, Realm Studios has designed an alternative to Melbourne’s current trajectory of increasingly overheated urban conditions. Through a series of postcards from the future, the design team invites audiences to imagine a city where land has been given back to Birrarung, historic buildings become the site of aquaculture and autonomous robotic entities help care for the landscape.

Presenting its vision through cinematic images and animations, Aspect Studios has conceived of a vivid future designed around a broadened river corridor with swimmable waterways at the core of the community, and supported by expansive parklands made possible by the removal of the Eastern Freeway.

Bush Projects transports visitors into a future where increasing pressures on land use, climate change and biodiversity loss have eroded natural ecosystems to a critical point of national priority. In response, the Upper Yarra catchment area is established as a biodiversity protection zone, only accessible by Traditional Custodians and the River Rangers, whose role in protecting our environment is respected and revered by the community at large.

Using advanced data modelling of population growth, urban development, public sentiment and environmental change, McGregor Coxall literally and figuratively projects a vision of the future of Birrarung, presented as an animated projection across a large-scale topography model of the catchment area.

Office will premiere a new video work that questions how the lands surrounding the Birrarung are used for private and public activity, where the river’s waters are siphoned to, and who has access to the enjoyment of this public land and amenity.

Openwork envisions a radical moment in the governance of Greater Melbourne that sees the Birrarung catchment area secede from the current structure of local governments to form an autonomous territory with independently agreed behaviours and strategies for future infrastructure development. In its proposal, key infrastructure, including major roads, drains and transmission towers within the catchment boundary are repurposed for use by humans, plants and animals.

Creating a composite map of Birrarung made from layered photographs captured over many months, SBLA uncovers the often-imperceptible layers that form the river ecosystem, from insects to the river’s currents, household rubbish and rainwater run-off.

Tracing the geological transformations that result from a distant future shaped by fire, drought, flood and a dramatic shift in human habitation away from the river’s lands, TCL will present detailed core samples that offer a glimpse into the environmental events and collective cultural decisions that could occur into the future.

Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070 is on display from 23 August 2024 to 2 February 2025 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Federation Square. Entry is FREE.

Presented in association with the Birrarung Council and guided through consultation with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Elders.