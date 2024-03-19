What happens when theatre is informed by lived experience

Mackay-based Crossroad Arts Production took out three wins at Queensland’s recent Matilda Awards, for Breathe In, a piece informed by the lived experiences of co-creators Brenden Borellini, Georgia Cranko and Alison Richardson, as people who use alternative methods of communication.

Breathe In was crowned with the Judges’ Award, the Lord Mayor’s Award for Best New Australian Work, and Best Video Design for Freddy Komp. It was celebrated ‘for breaking new ground in integrating multiple communication modes within the artistic process’, including signing, touch, palm-writing, text-keyboard, audio-describing, captioning, voiceover, movement and theatrical devices such as projection and live music.

As part of the creative development process, Komp created a device for Borellini that allowed him to navigate the space and manipulate sound and vision through vibrating motors and sensors.

Responding to ArtsHub‘s queries, Borellini writes, ‘Breathe In was an important performance for me [and] completely developed from my lived experience. It showed the way I can exist in this alien world without people understanding my communication, and how I survive through the hardships of life with no sight or hearing.’

He continues, ‘I had a frightening experience where I felt stranded and isolated after being left on the street when a taxi took me to the wrong destination. I could not find my way home, which was frustrating. Communicating is difficult with drivers using my deaf-blind language and I need support with direction and navigation.

‘This was just one of the experiences and stories from my life I wanted to tell the audience and it also shaped the story of Breathe In.’

The Matilda Awards adds another accolade to Borellini’s career, who was named Young Australian of the Year in 1989, starred in the short film When Brenden met Hiroe as a deaf/blind photographer (which is also part of his practice in real life), and has more than a decade of experience at Crossroad Arts as Ambassador and Artist in Residence.

When asked why he found theatre to be his calling, Borellini writes, ‘To answer I would refer to one of my favourite moments in the show with Georgia [Cranko]: it was our way of finding each other in real life and also on stage – through time, touch and poetry.

‘Through theatre, we were able to navigate the unknown together and we were able to show everyone our world – we invited audiences to see us properly and to dance with us at the end of each night.’

Borellini continues that it is important for him to not only have people with disability on theatre stages, but also behind the scenes and in the decision-making process. He adds, ‘Being a disabled person who makes theatre and creative decisions is very important to me. We should be able to share our stories and create whatever kind of art we want. I think artists with disability should have the right to make their own decisions about theatre.’

His hope for the future is that ‘artists with disability should be included in all parts of the arts, including theatre. That way people can gain an understanding about us as human beings and understand what we have to say – this is important for the disabled community, but also for the wider community as well.’

Borellini adds, ‘It is our human right to perform and tell our stories the way we want to.’ And the result? In the words of the Matilda Awards judges, Breathe In is a ‘gripping sensory experience’ that leaves audiences with the ‘perception of living with disability powerfully, positively and permanently altered’.

Breathe In is now available as a video on demand.