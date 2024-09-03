What happens in Vegas comes to Sydney Festival: Siegfried & Roy opera set for world premiere

From war-ravaged Germany to the glitter and excess of Las Vegas, a new chamber opera commissioned by Sydney Festival will explore the lives of stage magicians Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, aka Siegfried & Roy.

Described as ‘arguably the most famous magicians since Houdini’ at the peak of their fame, Siegfried & Roy’s long-running stage partnership – which at one point reportedly included a discreet offstage romance – featured dazzling illusions combined with the presence of big cats such as lions and tigers.

In 2003, Horn was nearly killed by their tiger Mantacore during a live performance, marking the beginning of the end of the pair’s decades-long career.

Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera is co-written by New Zealand born, New York trained composer-librettist Luke Di Somma (The Unruly Tourist, New Zealand Opera), who will conduct, and Constantine Costi, who also directs the new work following his 2024 Sydney Festival production of Puccini’s Il Tabarro.

The chamber opera, featuring animal puppets designed by Erth Visual & Physical Inc, will have its world premiere at the 2025 Sydney Festival. The production runs from 8-25 January at Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf 1 Theatre (part of the Festival’s The Thirsty Mile precinct) in Sydney’s Walsh Bay.

‘Sydney Festival is known for commissioning big, bold ideas by Australian creatives. This scintillating chamber opera by maverick writers Luke Di Somma and Con Costi chronicles the rags-to-riches journey of Siegfried and Roy, who, at their pre-millennium peak, achieved unprecedented popularity, becoming one of the highest grossing illusion acts in Las Vegas,’ says Sydney Festival Director, Olivia Ansell.

‘Staged in our dedicated cabaret room at the Festival’s latest precinct – The Thirsty Mile – I’m certain this wickedly entertaining and larger than life spectacle will resonate with both seasoned opera enthusiasts and those new to the art form.’

In a joint statement, Di Somma and Costi added: ‘We are so excited to be bringing Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera to Sydney Festival this January. From the rags of post-war Germany to the riches of Las Vegas, Siegfried and Roy’s unlikely story is perfect fodder for a contemporary operatic comedy. Audiences can expect a show that is both funny and tragic, packed with great tunes sung by some of the best voices in the country. We can’t wait!’

Who were Siegfried & Roy?

Born in Germany on the eve of World War II, Siegfried Fischbacher began practising magic tricks as a child, while Roy Horn – who was born during an Allied bombing raid a few years later – developed a love of animals, including exotic animals at the Bremen Zoo, from a young age.

The pair met aboard a cruise ship on which Fischbacher was performing a magic act and Horn was working as a waiter, and began working together as a duo soon afterwards.

They were subsequently invited to perform in Las Vegas in 1967, having already established themselves on the European nightclub circuit, and went on to become major celebrities in their own right.

According to The Guardian, ‘over the course of 50 years, Siegfried and Roy performed 30,000 shows to 50 million people, generating over [US]$1 billion in ticket sales. Their act fused gigantic, mind-boggling illusions with the most exotic animals on earth, sparking an explosion in families coming to Vegas shows, at a time when bills were dominated by topless showgirls’.

Who are the lead creatives of ‘Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera’?

Co-writer Luke Di Somma is an award-winning composer, lyricist, writer, musical director and educator working across musical theatre, opera and television. Originally from Aotearoa New Zealand, he is based in Melbourne, Australia.



A Fulbright scholar, Di Somma studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Previously he studied composition and conducting at the University of Canterbury and the New Zealand School of Music.

He is the co-creator, composer and lyricist for Happiness, a new musical TV comedy starring Rebecca Gibney, coming to screens in 2025. Last year he composed and conducted The Unruly Tourists for New Zealand Opera, and is the co-writer of hit Kiwi musical That Bloody Woman, which is the first New Zealand musical to be licensed by Music Theatre International. His chamber musical The Things Between Us played the Christchurch Arts Festival in 2017.

Recent Australian credits include music and sound design for The Italians (Belvoir St Theatre, 2022) and The Resistance (Australian Theatre for Young People, 2023). His debut album Songs for my Friends was released in 2021, and he is also the co-creator and composer of a new musical play about anxiety in children.

As a musical director and conductor, Di Somma has worked with most major organisations in New Zealand including New Zealand Opera, Auckland Theatre Company, Auckland Philharmonia, Christchurch Symphony and the Court Theatre. He founded and leads the Christchurch Pops Choir, formed in post-earthquake Christchurch. Di Somma is also an acclaimed teacher and educator.

Co-writer and director Constantine Costi is an award-winning director and writer working across opera and film. He was co-Artistic Director of Red Line Productions at the Old Fitz Theatre from 2020 to 2023 and was Artistic Director Adviser for The Lysicrates Foundation.

Engagements in 2024 have included Il Tabarro for Sydney Festival, set aboard the historic lightship The Carpentaria; a national tour of Long Lost Loves (and Grey Suede Gloves) for Musica Viva; and the documentary feature film The Golden Spurtle for Hopscotch Films UK and Hytra Films.

Recent highlights include an immersive baroque experience Inferno for the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, and Melbourne, Cheremushki for Victorian Opera, which was awarded Best Opera Direction at the Green Room Awards in 2024. His opera film A Delicate Fire for Pinchgut Opera, based on the madrigals of Barbara Strozzi, was awarded Best Australian Feature Film at the Sydney Women’s Film Festival, and the ATOM Awards’ Best Experimental Film.

In 2021, Costi directed La Traviata on Sydney Harbour for Opera Australia on one of the world’s largest outdoor stages and was named one of the country’s 21 hottest creatives of that year by The Australian.

He won the Berlin New Music Opera Award with The Opera Foundation for Young Australians where he worked with Komische Oper Berlin’s directing team on the premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin directed by Barrie Kosky. He was an assistant director and revival director for the Vienna State Opera and NCPA Beijing for Sir David McVicar’s Falstaff.

For Opera Australia he has assisted and revived the work of directors such as William Kentridge, Damiano Michieletto, Harry Kupfer, John Bell and Elijah Moshinsky.

Costi is a directing graduate of the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

About the production

Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera will star one of Australia’s leading operatic tenors, Kanen Breen (The Rabbits, The Magic Flute, The Marvellous Elephant Man – The Musical, Hamlet) as Roy, alongside Australian baritone Christopher Tonkin as Siegfried. Tonkin has performed in over 30 roles, including a six-year residency as principal baritone at Staatsoper Hannover, Germany.

Other cast members include Cathy-Di Zhang, Louis Hurley, Simon Lobelson and Russell Harcourt.

Additional creatives include costume designer Tim Chappel, set designer Pip Runciman and lighting director Damien Cooper. The production’s magic consultant is magician and entertainer Adam Mada, with Erth Visual & Physical Inc responsible for puppet design and production.

Sydney Festival 2025 runs from 4-26 February. The full Sydney Festival 2025 program will be announced next month.