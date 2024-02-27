What does the Universities Accord Final Report mean for the arts?

Billed as a blueprint for major long-term and lasting reform, the Australian Universities Accord Final Report was released on 25 February by the Federal Minister for Education, Jason Clare.

Commissioned in November 2022 by the then-new Labor Government, the Universities Accord is the first broad review of the tertiary education sector since 2008. Covering universities and TAFE, it aims to repair what almost everyone agrees is a broken, inequitable and fragmented system that is failing to meet Australia’s current and future employment needs.

Under the previous Coalition Government, even the word “TAFE” was a dirty one – the preferred terminology was “VET” (Vocational Education and Training), which avoided the problems of the defunded and partially privatised TAFE system. But speaking to Parliament about the report earlier this week, Clare made sure that TAFE was there in the headline.

‘What this report says is that, by the middle of this century, we’ll need a workforce where 80% of that workforce haven’t just finished high school, but they’ve got a TAFE qualification or a university degree as well.’

Clare said that, according to the report, two big barriers would have to be broken down to do this: ‘The artificial barrier between TAFE and university – make it easier to move between the two; make sure that the two systems are more integrated and seamless.’

The other barrier that needs to broken down is the “invisible” one, Clare said, the one ‘that stops a lot of young people from the outer suburbs and the regions from getting a crack at university in the first place, and succeeding when they get there’.

Breaking down barriers between universities and TAFE and increasing equity, access and participation in higher education is the right message for a progressive government, but how the recommendations will be implemented, and what exactly they will mean for the arts and humanities, remains to be seen, because other skills and jobs are the priority here.

What is the Universities Accord?

The review was conducted by an expert panel, chaired by Mary O’Kane, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Adelaide, and including former Labor minister Jenny Macklin, former Nationals minister Fiona Nash, and legal academic, filmmaker and Indigenous rights advocate Larissa Behrendt.

There were more than 820 public submissions and 180 meetings with stakeholders, and the 358-page report covers everything from student fees to student and staff welfare, research, funding and international students.

The report makes 47 recommendations, the most immediately significant of which seems to be scrapping the previous government’s Job Ready Graduate (JRG) package. Introduced under the Coalition, this was intended to use cost to sway students in the direction of urgently needed skills like nursing. It was a failure. As the report says, only 1.5% of students applied to enrol in courses they would not have applied for under the pre JRG student contribution arrangements.

‘Particularly significant was the 113% rise in student contributions for students studying communications, humanities, other society and culture, and human movement. By cutting student and Commonwealth contributions in other disciplines, the JRG package also reduced the amount of funding available to higher education providers to deliver subjects that are critical to future jobs and innovation like science, engineering and mathematics. The Review recommends that the Australian Government reduce student contributions for those affected by JRG and moves towards a student contribution system based on potential lifetime earnings.’

A focus on priority jobs and skills

A quick scan of the report reveals no mention of the “arts” and only one mention of “performing arts” (as a relatively expensive degree that needs rethinking in its cost to institutions and the way it’s funded). The report focuses heavily on the projected jobs growth and skills shortages foreseen in the Jobs and Skills Australia 2023 Priority List Key Findings [PDF], which sees greatest needs in healthcare and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, education and training and construction.

Figure reproduced from ‘Australian Universities Accord Final Report’.

At a broad level, however, the recommendations, if implemented, would radically change the sector for everyone, including for humanities and communications subjects, which have been so penalised in recent decades, and would reduce the relative cost of arts degrees and the ways HECS debts are calculated.

Key recommendations from the Universities Accord

increasing the tertiary education attainment rate from the current 60% to at least 80% of Australians in the workforce by 2050

increasing the proportion of university educated Australians aged 25 to 34 from 45% to 55% by 2050

dumping the Coalition’s Job Ready Graduates program that put up costs for arts degrees

moving towards a HECS/HELP loan system where contributions are based on future potential earnings

better financial support for students and paying them for compulsory placements

more than doubling the number of uni places to 1.8 million in 2050

moving to needs-based funding for certain groups and courses to make the system more equitable

increased availability of fee-free preparation courses for university

financial support for compulsory work placements

increasing parent income thresholds for students to receive income support

a “jobs broker” to help students find part-time work and work experience, and

reform of the way international students are recruited and charged.

What happens next?

As ArtsHub reported in July 2023, the Government has already agreed to implement five key actions from the Accord’s interim report, but next steps will take longer; in fact, they could take quite some time.

Even the review panel recommends a ‘staged transition period’ and ‘staged reform’. There will be more committees and more reports, and the May budget will probably be modest in its allowances for education, but even having a document like this to bring the fraught sector into focus is a step in the right direction.