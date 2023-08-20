What are the manuscript submission details for Australian publishers?

So you’ve written what you hope is a masterpiece, but what now? Navigating the Australian publishing scene can be tricky, as many organisations have specific dates and timelines in which they will accept your manuscript for perusal. Note, all publishing houses – from the small, independent ones to the large multinationals – are inundated with unsolicited material on a year-round basis, so it’s best to check with the individual companies their read times and designated opening dates for manuscript submissions.

Many can take from three to six months before your manuscript is considered and most, if not all, cannot provide editorial feedback if your work is declined. Before you submit, it’s also prudent and strategic to check the specific guidelines, including the word count, set out by each publishing house. (Some for instance, accept hard copies, while others prefer electronic attachments; some are also particular when it comes to the type and size of font used in your manuscript).

While the following list does not cover every publishing house in Australia, it includes some of the main players in the industry.

Open for submissions in 2023

Affirm

Affirm Press accepts submissions on the first Monday of each month. It is open to all literary and genre fiction as well as non-fiction, but not unsolicited short stories, poetry and/or novellas. It is currently closed for kids’ submissions.

Echo Publishing

Echo Publishing is open for submissions one week every month. The next dates are: 28 August to 3 September 2023, 25 September to 1 October 2023 and 23 October to 29 October 2023. They will reopen for submissions on 5 February – 11 February 2024 and will update further in the New Year. They are looking for adult fiction, other than science fiction and fantasy and narrative non-fiction. They do not publish books for children, short stories, poetry or play scripts.

Fremantle Press

Fremantle Press welcomes unsolicited manuscripts from authors of Western Australian origin or whose main place of residence is Western Australia. Work by non-Western Australian authors will be considered when the subject matter has a strong Western Australian focus. This applies to all genres it publishes.

Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing

Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing is open for pitches for picture books, fiction and non-fiction for children and young adults, including graphic novels.

HarperCollins

HarperCollins is open to a range of fiction: from psychological thrillers and crime, to family sagas, historical novels, romance and contemporary book-club fiction. However, it is not accepting high fantasy, science fiction, erotica, horror, children’s or young adult fiction.

Larrikin House

Larrikin House publishes picture books, junior fiction, middle grade fiction and graphic novels. Its submissions are open twice yearly: 1 March and 1 September.

Melbourne University Publishing

MUP trades in non-fiction work. It does not cover fiction, children’s literature or poetry.

MidnightSun

MidnightSun will be open for submissions from 1 to 7 each month, starting from September this year. It accepts fiction, non-fiction, short stories, middle grade, YA and picture books. It does not cover poetry, plays, horror, romance or memoir.

Pan Macmillan Australia

Pan Macmillan Australia accepts fiction, non-fiction and children’s/YA pitches. They do not generally look for poetry, plays, picture books or textbooks.

Pantera Press

Pantera is looking for fiction and non-fiction, but not picture or illustrated books, young adult fiction, chapter books or children’s books (for ages 12 and under), fantasy series, sci-fi, cookbooks, self-help books, health or well-being books, travel books, poetry, playscripts, short stories or compilations.

Scribe

Scribe accepts submissions twice a year, in April and September. Its next open window is three weeks between 1 and 21 September. It is interested in literary fiction and “serious non-fiction”. It doesn’t accept accept poetry, plays, young adult fiction, individual short stories or children’s picture books.

Text Publishing

Text Publishing publishes fiction and non-fiction, including middle grade and young adult. It only accepts one manuscript per person at a time and won’t accept poetry, playscripts, screenplays, picture books, activity or poster books, individual short stories, technical manuals, cookbooks, how-to guides, travel guides or educational textbooks.

Transit Lounge

Transit Lounge is particularly interested in literary fiction submissions across all genres.

Ultimo Press

Utimo Press is seeking general and literary fiction and non-fiction. It does not accept children’s, young adult or picture books.

University of Queensland Press

UQP publishes across the following categories: literary fiction, including short stories, non-fiction (history, politics, current affairs, biography and memoir, environmental issues), children’s and YA (fiction and non-fiction) and poetry. It does not accept genre fiction (including romance, science fiction, fantasy, and erotica), travel guides, cookbooks, self-help books, plays/scripts/music scores, textbooks, unrevised theses or conference proceedings

It is currently accepting unsolicited submissions for its literary fiction and non-fiction lists, as well as its Stories for the Future initiative, but its poetry, children’s and YA lists are closed for the time being.

University of Western Australia Publishing

UWAP accepts scholarly works and children’s manuscripts by First Nations authors and/or illustrators all year round. Non-fiction is only accepted in August, and YA and children’s manuscripts in September. (Submissions for fiction and poetry were opened in July, so hence are closed for the year).

Read: Should literary prizewinnings be shared among the shortlist?

Closed for submissions in 2023



Giramondo accepts unsolicited book submissions (fiction, non-fiction, poetry) for a limited period each year. Submissions are currently closed.

Magabala Books

Magabala Books publishes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers, storytellers and illustrators. Its 2023 quota is full and it is not accepting any more submissions this year.

Penguin

Penguin is not currently accepting manuscripts. Check its website sporadically to see when it is open again for submissions.

Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster is currently not accepting manuscripts.

Walker Books

Walker Books is currently not accepting submissions from ‘un-agented writers.’