Vale to celebrated weaver Liz Williamson

When considering contemporary textile practice in Australia, Liz Williamson’s name is top of that list. Deeply celebrated, the news of her death over the weekend has come as a shock to the visual arts, craft and design sectors.

Liz Williamson (1949-2024) was a Sydney-based weaver, and yet her career had an international impact – especially in India where the medium is celebrated. She established her studio in 1985 in the Inner West – surrounded by looms and collected textiles and yarns, and a large garden surrounding her creative haven. From there she designed hand-woven textiles for industry and wearable textiles, just as much as creating conceptually rigorous works for major exhibitions.

Her work embraces traditional techniques alongside digital processes, and she was especially interested in how the textile medium could carry within it, cultural associations and histories. That relationship between the body, clothing and memory is what drove her work.

‘Textiles consumes her life,’ wrote the Australian Design Centre of her practice and passion, on the occasion of its 2018 exhibition Obsessed: Compelled to make.

Making is in my fingers and, when I’m at the loom, I’m aware of the expertise and precision required to interlace warp with weft to create an envisioned structure. Liz Williamson, 2018 for Obsessed: Compelled to make

Her website describes her practice: ‘At the heart of her weaving is an interest in innovative, experimental and unusual designs created by interlacing warp and weft.’

Williamson was a generous educator and advocator for the craft sector. She also loved her garden and travel – which seemingly always had a connection to textiles and fibre for her.

Sector reaching out in sorrow

Kevin Murray, Secretary of the World Crafts Council Australia (WoCCA) – for which Williamson was President of the organisation’s board – told ArtsHub, ‘Throughout her career, Liz Williamson created textile works that expressed our cultural identity in profound ways. At the same time, she was a generous teacher, mentor and leader for our crafts in general. Her contribution was inestimable. She will be sorely missed.’

It was a sentiment echoed by CEO of JamFactory Adelaide, Brian Parkes, who described Williamson as one of Australia’s most passionate advocates for the sector.

Parkes said: ‘I first met Liz since when she was teaching in Canberra in the mid-1990s but we became much closer when I had the great privilege of curating a major exhibition of her work, when she was recognised as a Living Treasure by Object Space [now the Australian Design Centre] in 2007. In addition to her exceptional and influential practice as a weaver, and her work in supporting and mentoring generations of artists, designers and makers, she has been one of the most passionate advocates for the craft and design sector in Australia. We spent some intense and valuable time together recently through the Sturt Review Committee.

‘I will miss her fire, and her exquisite elegance,’ said Parkes.

‘She was also tireless in travelling around Australia and giving workshops, especially at her beloved Sturt Gallery & Studios,’ added WoCCA, in its obituary today.

Williamson’s death came as a surprise, as she was still deeply involved in the Sturt Review, and planning to take her next textile tour to India in November. And, as her death became news this week, it came alongside the announcement that her work would be included in the important exhibition Radical Textiles at the Art Gallery of South Australia in the coming months, and the opening of the second edition of IOTA24 in Perth, the Indian Ocean Craft Triennial, of where she was a feature artist for the inaugural edition.

Williamson was particularly close to the Australian Design Centre (ADC, formerly Object Space) in Sydney, where she had shown over the years. CEO Lisa Cahill, said, ‘[She was] a mentor and friend to us all. An exceptional textile artist, weaver, curator, writer and educator, Liz was active and engaged with contemporary craft and design. She did not miss an opening or event at Australian Design Centre and was always there to lend advice and support. I valued her opinions, her friendship and her unwavering commitment to creative practice.’

It is a passion that Williamson talks about in the absolutely beautiful video produced by the Australian Design Centre for its exhibition Obsessed. You can also listen to Williamson talk about her passion for weaving in the ACD podcast, Masters of Craft.

Cahill added: ‘Like so many people in the craft and design sector, I am deeply sad to have lost Liz Williamson.’

On social media this week, the UNSW Galleries posted its own tribute to a past academic alumna, describing that the school and gallery was ‘heartbroken’ by the news.

‘Liz curated the groundbreaking exhibition Local Colour: Experiments with Nature for UNSW Galleries in 2018. The project platformed artists, designers, and social enterprise groups experimenting with locally sourced plant materials to extract unique colours for their textiles, paper and fibre. It was a revelation for our audiences and the beginning of a beautiful relationship with the UNSW Galleries team. We adored Liz so much and are grateful for her generosity in teaching us so much about textiles and the possibilities in every interlacing warp and weft,’ states the UNSW Galleries post.

In 1997, Williamson established textiles at the College of Fine Arts UNSW where she taught until 2020.

More about the amazing Liz Williamson

Williamson began weaving in the 1970s, and became especially known for her beautifully textured scarfs, which WoCCA described as being ‘were worn proudly as an icon of Australian craft’.

Whether a scarf or an exhibition of conceptually driven textiles, Williamson’s passion was for the power of weaving as an expression of our cultural identity. Her love of research was testament to this. She underwent many residencies, including looking at digital jacquard weaving at the Centre of Contemporary Textiles, Montreal, Canada, supported by an Australia Council grant (1998-9); Renaissance textiles at Lisio Foundation in Florence, Italy, supported by an Australia Council residency grant (2000); and Irish damask in Northern Ireland during a residency at the University of Ulster, Belfast, Ireland (2002).

She also documented historic Indian Fustat textile fragments in British and European museum collections during a residency at the UNSW Cité Internationale des Arts apartment in Paris, France (2015).

With nearly four decades of exhibiting, her impact was deep. In 2006 her dual exhibitions A Visible Thread at the Ivan Dougherty Gallery (now UNSW Galleries) and Visible Darning at Object Galleries (now ADC), came in the same year as being commissioned to weave her jacquard designs for upholstery fabric and interior textiles for the 2006-07 NSW Government House Refurbishment Project.

The following year (2007), the ADC selected Williamson for the prestigious Living Treasures: Masters of Australian Craft series. The outcome, her exhibition Liz Williamson: Textiles, opened at Object Gallery in 2008, and toured regionally through to 2011. Dr Grace Cochrane was the author of her monograph publication, accompanying the exhibition.

From 2017 to 2019, Williamson collaborated with furniture designer Jon Goulder and Broached Commissions on integrating woven textiles into a suite of furniture. The Broached Goulder chaise lounge was acquired by the Art Gallery of South Australia in mid-2020.

In 2018 Williamson curated Local Colour: experiments in nature for UNSW Galleries at UNSW Art & Design, Sydney. The exhibition presented contemporary textiles and fibre art from 21 artists, designers and social enterprise groups interested in sustainable practices, local ecologies and natural resources.

Her installation, Shadows of Eucalyptus (2019) was exhibited in the 1st Biennale of Natural Dyes at the China National Silk Museum, Hangzhou, China and acquired by the museum. It was the start in many ways of her epic Weaving Eucalyptus Project (2019-20), for which she invited collaboration with colleagues from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The first 11 panels were exhibited with the title Cultural Shadows in the Make the World Again exhibition curated by Dr Kevin Murray and shown at the Australian Tapestry Workshop in Melbourne (2020), and in its entirety – 70 panels for the inaugural Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA21).

A maker teacher

Liz Williamson in her Sydney studio. Photo: Amy Piddington, courtesy Australian Design Centre.

Williamson was involved in tertiary education for over 35 years, combining her teaching with research and art practice. In 1997 she established textiles at the College of Fine Arts on the UNSW Paddington campus, and was Head of the Design School from 2008 to 2013.

She taught until 2020, and from 2021 continued with postgraduate research candidates as Honorary Associate Professor at the School of Art & Design, UNSW.

Alongside her position at UNSW Art & Design, she advised and mentored artisan groups in India from 2001, and from 2012-2020 hosted Cultural Textiles courses and tours to Gujarat and West Bengal, in India, as well as other travel to Europe, Asia and North America.

Williamson was elected President of the World Crafts Council – Australia in 2022, and in 2023 was selected for the World Crafts Council Craft Master Award.

Her work is represented in most major public collections in Australia, including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Gallery of Victoria, Art Gallery of South Australia, Powerhouse Museum and numerous international museum collections.

‘I’ve has been weaving since the late 1970s and am still fascinated with the process and potential of interlacing two sets of threads on a loom,’ she said. ‘At the heart of my practice is an interest in innovative, experimental and unusual designs created at the loom.’

Williamson’s legacy is deep and, while the craft sector will remember her well, it is for the thousands who will continue to wear her pieces with love that she will live on.